RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russian assaults continue, Ukraine pleads for more aid | 2 more journalists killed | US Senate approves investigating Putin for war crimes | How to help
Home » Sports » Bürki to leave Dortmund…

Bürki to leave Dortmund at season’s end, join MLS’s St Louis

The Associated Press

March 16, 2022, 11:44 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Former Swiss national team goalkeeper Roman Bürki agreed Wedesday to a three-year contract with the St. Louis team that starts play in Major League Soccer next year and will leave Borussia Dortmund at the end of the Bundesliga season.

“His international experience will be a huge benefit for our club,” St. Louis sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel said. “He will play an important role on our roster by providing leadership.”

The 31-year Bürki has been with Dortmund since 2015 but lost his starting job in January 2021 and has not played in a match since May 22, 2021, the final league game of that season. Gregor Kobel is the club’s starter this season and Marwin Hitz the primary backup,

“The past year has been far from easy for him in footballing terms, but he has always acted professionally and put himself at the service of the team.” Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc said in a statement.

Bürki has played nine matches for Switzerland. He was on the 2018 World Cup roster and was a backup to Yann Sommer.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

SSA hires retired staff to manage crowds at field offices as in-person service ramps up

Five key provisions in the just-signed 2022 intelligence authorization bill

Omnibus spending bill sets higher maximum salaries for some VA health care workers

State Dept streamlines HR processes after hiring pilot exceeds expectations

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up