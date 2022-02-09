OLYMPICS NEWS: Jacobellis gets her gold | Shiffrin shaken by 'letdown' | Shaun White stomps into final | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Rapids winger Galván has knee surgery, to miss MLS season

The Associated Press

February 9, 2022, 5:14 PM

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Colorado Rapids winger Braian Galván will miss the entire Major League Soccer season following surgery to repair a torn right ACL.

The 21-year-old Argentine also had damage repaired to his medial and lateral meniscus, the team said Wednesday. Rehabilitation is expected to last nine months.

Galván joined the Rapids midway through the 2020 season on a free transfer from Argentina’s Atlético Colón. He has three goals in 35 appearances in all competitions, including two goals in 25 league matches last year.

