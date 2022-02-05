NHL All-Star Game MVPs

2022_Claude Giroux, Philadelphia
2021_No Game (COVID-19)
2020_David Pastrnak, Boston
2019_Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh
2018_Brock Boeser, Vancouver
2017_Wayne Simmonds, Philadelphia
2016_John Scott, Arizona
2015_Ryan Johansen, Columbus
2014_No Game (Olympics)
2013_No Game (lockout)
2012_Marian Gaborik, N.Y. Rangers
2011_Patrick Sharp, Chicago
2010_No Game (Olympics)
2009_Alex Kovalev, Montreal
2008_Eric Staal, Carolina
2007_Daniel Briere, Buffalo
2006_No Game (Olympics)
2005_No Game (lockout)
2004_Joe Sakic, Colorado
2003_Dany Heatley, Atlanta
2002_Eric Daze (North America), Chicago
2001_Bill Guerin (North America), Boston
2000_Pavel Bure (World), Florida
1999_Wayne Gretzky (North America), N.Y. Rangers
1998_Teemu Selanne (World), Anaheim
1997_Mark Recchi, Montreal
1996_Ray Bourque, Boston
1995_No Game (lockout)
1994_Mike Richter, N.Y. Rangers
1993_Mike Gartner, N.Y. Rangers
1992_Brett Hull, St. Louis
1991_Vincent Damphousse, Toronto
1990_Mario Lemieux, Pittsburgh
1989_Wayne Gretzky, Los Angeles
1988_Mario Lemieux, Pittsburgh
1987_No Game
1986_Grant Fuhr, Edmonton
1985_Mario Lemieux, Pittsburgh
1984_Don Maloney, N.Y. Rangers
1983_Wayne Gretzky, Edmonton
1982_Mike Bossy, N.Y. Islanders
1981_Mike Liut, St. Louis
1980_Reggie Leach, Philadelphia
1979_No Game
1978_Billy Smith, N.Y. Islanders
1977_Rick Martin, Buffalo
1976_Peter Mahovlich, Montreal
1975_Syl Apps Jr., Pittsburgh
1974_Garry Unger, St. Louis
1973_Greg Polis, Pittsburgh
1972_Bobby Orr, Boston
1971_Bobby Hull, Chicago
1970_Bobby Hull, Chicago
1969_Frank Mahovlich, Detroit
1968_Bruce Gamble, Toronto
1967_Henri Richard, Montreal
1966_No Game
1965_Gordie Howe, Detroit
1964_Jean Beliveau, Montreal
1963_Frank Mahovlich, Toronto
1962_Eddie Shack, Toronto
NOTE_There was no game in 1966 since the game was moved from the start of the season to midseason, and there was no game in 1979 because the Challenge Cup series between the Soviet Union and Team NHL was held instead. There was no game in 1987 because Rendez-Vous 87, a two-game series between Team NHL and the Soviet Union, replaced the All-Star Game. There was no game in 1995 or 2005 due to the owners’ lockout. There was no game in 2006 and 2010 because of the NHL players’ participation in the Winter Olympics.
