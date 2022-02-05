GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Ainsworth 57, Sandhills/Thedford 34 Alma 70, Southern Valley 38 Arapahoe 70, Brady 15 Arthur County 37, South…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ainsworth 57, Sandhills/Thedford 34

Alma 70, Southern Valley 38

Arapahoe 70, Brady 15

Arthur County 37, South Platte 36

Ashland-Greenwood 35, Douglas County West 33

Bellevue East 55, Papillion-LaVista South 39

Bellevue West 73, Omaha South 25

Blair 51, Seward 38

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 52, Shelby/Rising City 33

Cedar Bluffs 37, St. Edward 31

Chase County 46, North Platte St. Patrick’s 31

Crawford 60, Cody-Kilgore 12

Dorchester 45, Giltner 32

East Butler 41, High Plains Community 33

Exeter/Milligan 64, Hampton 22

Garden County 53, Potter-Dix 16

Gothenburg 39, Valentine 29

Grand Island Central Catholic 58, Lexington 49

Grand Island Northwest 68, Schuyler 23

Hay Springs 48, Hyannis 42

Kearney 56, Grand Island 13

Leyton 79, Creek Valley 39

Lincoln East 39, Lincoln Pius X 37

Lincoln High 68, Fremont 64

Lincoln Southeast 45, Norfolk 40

Lincoln Southwest 58, Columbus 32

Louisville 47, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 36

Lutheran High Northeast 69, Omaha Nation 36

Maywood-Hayes Center 31, Hitchcock County 29

McCook 60, Ogallala 46

McCool Junction 44, Nebraska Lutheran 36

Medicine Valley 45, Bertrand 31

Meridian 63, Osceola 29

Millard North 61, Elkhorn South 21

Millard West 53, Omaha Westside 33

Minden 55, Cozad 17

Nebraska Christian 56, Riverside 19

Norris 58, Lincoln Christian 45

North Platte 62, Hastings 57

Omaha Brownell-Talbot 30, Parkview Christian 22

Omaha Concordia 51, Plattsmouth 40

Omaha Marian 55, Papillion-LaVista 45

Omaha North 69, Omaha Burke 31

Paxton 61, Sandhills Valley 35

Rapid City Christian, S.D. 47, Chadron 45

Scottsbluff 46, Alliance 16

Sidney 43, Gering 41

Sioux County 55, Minatare 9

Southwest 56, Dundy County-Stratton 40

Wahoo 46, Elkhorn 37

Wallace 55, Maxwell 26

Wauneta-Palisade 40, Sutherland 30

Waverly 69, Aurora 50

York 37, Holdrege 25

ECNC Conference Tournament=

Consolation=

Freeman 26, Weeping Water 22

Mead 52, Palmyra 36

Semifinal=

Elmwood-Murdock 44, Auburn 24

Malcolm 47, Falls City 41

Lewis & Clark Conference=

Clark Bracket=

Championship=

Bloomfield 46, Wausa 23

Fifth Place=

Tri County Northeast 48, Winside 40

Lewis Bracket=

Fifth Place=

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 43, Plainview 39, OT

Seventh Place=

Osmond 55, Homer 45

Third Place=

Wynot 51, Creighton 28

MAC Shootout=

Stanton, Iowa 46, Conestoga 25

Pioneer Conference=

Consolation=

Friend 43, Southern 40

Sterling 69, Johnson-Brock 45

Western Trails Conference Tournament=

Semifinal=

Bridgeport 60, Mitchell 41

Gordon/Rushville 54, Bayard 48

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

