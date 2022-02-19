Friday’s College Hockey Scores

EAST LIU 4, Alaska Fairbanks 1 Minnesota 3, Penn St. 1 St. Lawrence 2, Cornell 1, OT Harvard 4, Princeton…

EAST

LIU 4, Alaska Fairbanks 1

Minnesota 3, Penn St. 1

St. Lawrence 2, Cornell 1, OT

Harvard 4, Princeton 3

Maine 6, New Hampshire 3

Clarkson 4, Colgate 1

Merrimack 3, Vermont 2

Quinnipiac 5, Dartmouth 0

Boston College 4, Northeastern 1

Yale 3, Union 2

Rensselaer 4, Brown 2

Canisius 3, Sacred Heart 1

Army 3, Holy Cross 1

Air Force 4, Boston U. 1

American International 5, Mercyhurst 1

Rochester Institute of Technology 4, Niagara 2

UMass 2, UConn 1

Mass.-Lowell 3, Providence 2

MIDWEST

Notre Dame 2, Michigan St. 1

Denver 4, W. Michigan 1

Northern Michigan 6, Bowling Green 3

Michigan Tech 3, Ferris St. 2, OT

Michigan 5, Ohio St. 3

St. Thomas 2, Lake Superior St. 1

Michigan St. 5, Bemidji St. 1

Omaha 5, St. Cloud St. 2

North Dakota 4, Minn. Duluth 3

SOUTHWEST

Colorado College 4, Miami (Ohio) 3, OT

