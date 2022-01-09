Women’s College Basketball Scores

Sunday, Jan. 9 EAST La Salle 71, Fordham 62 Niagara 87, Canisius 86, OT Northeastern 64, Hofstra 51 Stony Brook…

Sunday, Jan. 9

EAST

La Salle 71, Fordham 62

Niagara 87, Canisius 86, OT

Northeastern 64, Hofstra 51

Stony Brook 63, Maine 44

Towson 91, William & Mary 55

SOUTH

Boston College 80, Clemson 74

Florida Gulf Coast 83, Jacksonville 64

Florida St. 87, Wake Forest 46

McNeese St. 108, Royals 39

South Carolina 74, Kentucky 54

MIDWEST

Kent St. 54, Ball St. 51

Michigan 76, Rutgers 47

Robert Morris 2, Wright St. 0

FAR WEST

Hawaii 54, Cal St.-Fullerton 52

___

