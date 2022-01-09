CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. schools see surge ahead of policy change | Omicron spurs breakdown of services | Stay home or work sick? | Latest DC area data
Home » Sports » Women's College Basketball Scores

Women’s College Basketball Scores

The Associated Press

January 9, 2022, 3:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Sunday, Jan. 9

EAST

La Salle 71, Fordham 62

Niagara 87, Canisius 86, OT

Northeastern 64, Hofstra 51

Stony Brook 63, Maine 44

Towson 91, William & Mary 55

SOUTH

Boston College 80, Clemson 74

Florida Gulf Coast 83, Jacksonville 64

Florida St. 87, Wake Forest 46

McNeese St. 108, Royals 39

South Carolina 74, Kentucky 54

MIDWEST

Kent St. 54, Ball St. 51

Michigan 76, Rutgers 47

Robert Morris 2, Wright St. 0

FAR WEST

Hawaii 54, Cal St.-Fullerton 52

___

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Appeals court deals another blow to contractor vaccine mandate

CIOs playing a larger role not just at the federal level

Pentagon Reservation raises health protection policy level as Omicron spreads

For second time in a week, federal offices in D.C. region closed

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up