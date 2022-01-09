Women’s College Basketball Scores

Sunday, Jan. 9
EAST
La Salle 71, Fordham 62
Niagara 87, Canisius 86, OT
Northeastern 64, Hofstra 51
Stony Brook 63, Maine 44
Towson 91, William & Mary 55
SOUTH
Boston College 80, Clemson 74
Florida Gulf Coast 83, Jacksonville 64
Florida St. 87, Wake Forest 46
McNeese St. 108, Royals 39
South Carolina 74, Kentucky 54
MIDWEST
Kent St. 54, Ball St. 51
Michigan 76, Rutgers 47
Robert Morris 2, Wright St. 0
FAR WEST
Hawaii 54, Cal St.-Fullerton 52
