CORONAVIRUS NEWS: MoCo health expert gives perspective on quarantine periods | DC's limited health emergency helps hospitals | Arlington schools update isolation guidelines | Latest DC-area cases
Home » Sports » Valieva leads women's short…

Valieva leads women’s short program at Euro figure skating

The Associated Press

January 13, 2022, 10:14 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Kamila Valieva broke her own world-best score in the women’s short program to take the lead Thursday at the European figure skating championships.

The 15-year-old Russian, widely considered to be a favorite for the Olympic title next month, landed four triple jumps, including a triple axel, and scored 90.45 points to lead by 14.

Skating to “In Memoriam” in a program dedicated to her late grandmother, Valieva beat the previous best of 87.42 she set at the Russian round of the Grand Prix series in November.

Loena Hendrickx of Belgium took a surprise second place with 76.25 points to stop Russia from taking the top three spots, as it did in the men’s and pairs short programs on Wednesday. The free skate is Saturday.

Alexandrova Trusova is in third place with 75.13 points after recovering from a fall on her opening triple axel, and Anna Shcherbakova scored 69.05 for fourth after a costly fall on the first jump of what should have been a triple-triple combination.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Pentagon says full-year CR would cut its 2022 spending by more than $20B

New USPS board chairman supports DeJoy, 'self-sustaining' operating model

Agencies must set up new COVID testing programs for unvaccinated, on-site employees

Nominee for DHS intel office pledges to take on longstanding morale issues

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up