Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albany 60, Argyle 55

Almond-Bancroft 57, Wild Rose 50, OT

Altoona 75, Ellsworth 59

Amherst 60, Weyauwega-Fremont 58

Ashwaubenon 51, Sheboygan North 42

Augusta 68, Lincoln 46

Badger 80, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 43

Baldwin-Woodville 65, Osceola 41

Baraboo 57, Westfield Area 37

Bay Port 82, Green Bay Preble 57

Belleville 70, Cambridge 55

Big Foot 78, Clinton 36

Birchwood 45, Winter 37

Bloomer 66, Thorp 23

Bowler 71, Marion 68

Brookfield Academy 62, Messmer 57

Brown Deer 67, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 64

Cameron 67, Spooner 62

Cedar Grove-Belgium 94, Hilbert 54

Chilton 46, Saint Lawrence Seminary 39

Cochrane-Fountain City 57, Alma 55

Columbus Catholic 84, Colby 72

Cuba City 91, Riverdale 64

Darlington 72, Fennimore 59

DeForest 75, Stevens Point 65

Deerfield 69, Fall River 56

Delavan-Darien 72, New Berlin Eisenhower 49

Denmark 61, Clintonville 59

Dodgeville 79, Monticello 51

Dominican 81, Shoreland Lutheran 65

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 57, Eleva-Strum 22

Eau Claire North 40, Wausau West 36

Elk Mound 65, Colfax 22

Fall Creek 59, Osseo-Fairchild 39

Flambeau 60, Prairie Farm 41

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 73, Sevastopol 42

Hurley 82, South Shore 46

Iola-Scandinavia 53, Markesan 23

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 84, Saint Thomas More 68

Kewaunee 62, Southern Door 56

Kickapoo 56, La Farge 53

Kimberly 82, Appleton East 78

Kohler 77, Mishicot 53

La Crosse Central 65, River Falls 40

Lake Holcombe 60, Clayton 55

Lena 62, Niagara 31

Little Chute 58, Wrightstown 43

Living Word Lutheran 89, Kenosha Christian Life 55

Luck 56, Frederic 41

Luxemburg-Casco 61, Waupaca 60

Marshall 70, Wisconsin Heights 45

Medford Area 46, Menomonie 33

Milton 67, Cedarburg 52

Mineral Point 60, Boscobel 33

Mosinee 62, Marathon 53

Mukwonago 87, Milwaukee Lutheran 77

Muskego 69, Wauwatosa West 67

Neenah 47, Brookfield East 43

Neenah 79, Kaukauna 65

Neillsville 59, Owen-Withee 55

New Glarus 73, Waterloo 55

North Crawford 68, Ithaca 65

Northland Pines 90, Merrill 81

Notre Dame 75, Sheboygan South 50

Oakfield 68, Princeton/Green Lake 50

Oconomowoc 56, Watertown 54

Oneida Nation 81, Saint Thomas Aquinas 36

Oregon 75, Greenfield 57

Oshkosh North 94, Appleton West 68

Oshkosh West 57, Fond du Lac 55

Peshtigo 81, Oconto 53

Port Edwards 41, Pacelli 38

Prentice 75, Tomahawk 55

Prescott 73, Amery 33

Racine Case 90, Waukesha West 48

Racine Horlick 61, Racine Lutheran 50

Racine St. Catherine’s 76, The Prairie School 72

Reedsburg Area 67, Mauston 55

Reedsville 75, Oostburg 67

Regis 49, Cadott 30

Rhinelander 64, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 59

River Ridge 59, Cassville 27

Saint Croix Central 73, Somerset 46

Sauk Prairie 62, River Valley 30

Shawano 73, D.C. Everest 64

Sheboygan Area Luth. 67, Howards Grove 57

Siren 78, Webster 51

Southwestern 60, Iowa-Grant 29

Sparta 66, Viroqua 61

Spooner 49, St. Croix Falls 42

Spring Valley 66, Mondovi 34

St. Mary Catholic 86, Sheboygan Christian 69

St. Marys Springs 61, Kiel 59

Stanley-Boyd 57, McDonell Central 41

Sturgeon Bay 60, Gibraltar 57

Sun Prairie 62, Madison Memorial 50

Superior 71, New Richmond 69

Tigerton 53, White Lake 40

Unity 45, Clear Lake 37

University Lake/Trinity 73, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 33

Waukon, Iowa 62, Prairie du Chien 52

Wausau East 66, Stratford 43

Wauzeka-Steuben 74, De Soto 51

West Allis Central 80, Brookfield East 75

West Salem 70, Aquinas 58

Wisconsin Lutheran 71, Brookfield Central 66

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 66, Shiocton 63

