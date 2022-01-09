CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Local universities expand booster requirements | MCPS dumps formula for virtual class shift | No mask, vaccine mandates in Va. House | Latest numbers
SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

January 9, 2022, 10:09 AM

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Huntsville 26 22 3 1 0 47 101 55
Knoxville 24 19 3 0 2 40 94 50
Quad City 26 16 4 2 4 38 90 65
Fayetteville 25 17 7 1 0 35 82 59
Peoria 22 13 5 1 3 30 74 52
Roanoke 23 12 6 2 3 30 67 56
Pensacola 26 13 9 3 1 30 84 77
Evansville 25 13 12 0 0 26 65 68
Birmingham 26 4 18 4 0 12 59 106
Vermilion County 22 3 17 2 0 8 37 98
Macon 25 3 21 0 1 7 41 108

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Fayetteville 6, Macon 3

Roanoke 3, Peoria 1

Knoxville 4, Vermilion County 1

Pensacola 7, Birmingham 4

Huntsville 3, Quad City 2

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Knoxville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

