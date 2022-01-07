PGA Tour Sentry Tournament of Champions Scores

|Friday
|At Kapalua Plantation Golf Course
|Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii
|Purse: $8.2 Million
|Yardage: 7,596; Par: 73
|Second Round
Cameron Smith 65-64_129
Jon Rahm 66-66_132
Daniel Berger 66-66_132
Patrick Cantlay 66-67_133
Hideki Matsuyama 69-65_134
Sungjae Im 67-67_134
Kevin Na 67-68_135
Sam Burns 72-64_136
Seamus Power 71-65_136
Si Woo Kim 71-65_136
Xander Schauffele 69-67_136
Stewart Cink 69-67_136
Marc Leishman 69-67_136
Brooks Koepka 68-68_136
Matt Jones 70-67_137
Bryson DeChambeau 69-68_137
Cam Davis 69-68_137
Kevin Kisner 69-68_137
Joel Dahmen 68-69_137
Garrick Higgo 68-69_137
Erik van Rooyen 67-70_137
Patrick Reed 74-64_138
Branden Grace 69-69_138
Viktor Hovland 69-69_138
Talor Gooch 68-70_138
Collin Morikawa 68-70_138
Billy Horschel 72-67_139
Max Homa 72-67_139
Tony Finau 70-69_139
Phil Mickelson 71-69_140
Jordan Spieth 71-69_140
Justin Thomas 74-67_141
Abraham Ancer 72-69_141
Jason Kokrak 72-70_142
Lucas Herbert 69-73_142
Harris English 73-70_143
Lucas Glover 74-69_143
K.H. Lee 72-71_143
