PGA Tour Sentry Tournament of Champions Scores

Friday At Kapalua Plantation Golf Course Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii Purse: $8.2 Million Yardage: 7,596; Par: 73 Second Round

Cameron Smith 65-64_129

Jon Rahm 66-66_132

Daniel Berger 66-66_132

Patrick Cantlay 66-67_133

Hideki Matsuyama 69-65_134

Sungjae Im 67-67_134

Kevin Na 67-68_135

Sam Burns 72-64_136

Seamus Power 71-65_136

Si Woo Kim 71-65_136

Xander Schauffele 69-67_136

Stewart Cink 69-67_136

Marc Leishman 69-67_136

Brooks Koepka 68-68_136

Matt Jones 70-67_137

Bryson DeChambeau 69-68_137

Cam Davis 69-68_137

Kevin Kisner 69-68_137

Joel Dahmen 68-69_137

Garrick Higgo 68-69_137

Erik van Rooyen 67-70_137

Patrick Reed 74-64_138

Branden Grace 69-69_138

Viktor Hovland 69-69_138

Talor Gooch 68-70_138

Collin Morikawa 68-70_138

Billy Horschel 72-67_139

Max Homa 72-67_139

Tony Finau 70-69_139

Phil Mickelson 71-69_140

Jordan Spieth 71-69_140

Justin Thomas 74-67_141

Abraham Ancer 72-69_141

Jason Kokrak 72-70_142

Lucas Herbert 69-73_142

Harris English 73-70_143

Lucas Glover 74-69_143

K.H. Lee 72-71_143

