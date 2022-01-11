CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. bus driver woes continue | Prince George's Co. schools detail return-to-school plan | When contagious if infected with omicron? | Latest DC-area cases
NCAA FBS Individual Interceptions Per Game

The Associated Press

January 11, 2022, 11:11 AM

Interceptions Per Game

G InG Yds TD IPG
B.Allen, Southern Cal 1 1 0 0 1.0
T.Chandler, Charlotte 1 1 0 0 1.0
B.Despanie, Tulane 1 1 4 0 1.0
T.Ellis, Rice 1 1 0 0 1.0
K.Grimes, Nebraska 1 1 0 0 1.0
T.Hatfield, Ball St. 1 1 0 0 1.0
D.McCuin, TCU 1 1 0 0 1.0
C.Moore, Temple 1 1 35 0 1.0
G.Nyakwol, Rice 2 2 8 0 1.0
C.Powell, NC State 1 1 0 0 1.0
K. Roach, Marshall 1 1 20 0 1.0
Q.Schulte, Iowa 1 1 42 0 1.0
N.Session, Oklahoma St. 1 1 27 0 1.0
H.Truitt, Miami (Ohio) 1 1 20 0 1.0
B.Williams, Oregon 3 3 92 1 1.0
M.Williams, California 1 1 0 0 1.0
J.McGill, Stanford 3 2 43 0 0.7
N.Smith, Rice 6 4 22 0 0.7
J.Turner, Wisconsin 3 2 6 0 0.7
D.Jones, Bowling Green 5 3 6 0 0.6
D.Luter, South Alabama 7 4 29 0 0.6
Q.Riley, Middle Tennessee 9 5 153 1 0.6
M.Edwards, W. Kentucky 4 2 33 0 0.5
I.Essissima, Nevada 2 1 0 0 0.5
C.Fagan, NC State 2 1 16 0 0.5
C.Gomez, W. Kentucky 2 1 10 0 0.5
J.Harris, Iowa 8 4 0 0 0.5
T.Harrison, Georgia St. 2 1 18 0 0.5
B.Sebastian, Boston College 8 4 0 0 0.5
X.Sorey, Georgia 2 1 6 0 0.5
G.Sprewell, Houston 4 2 44 0 0.5
K.Stewart, TCU 2 1 0 0 0.5
B.Washington, Oklahoma 2 1 37 0 0.5
R.Watts, Ohio St. 4 2 18 0 0.5
D.Williams, Nebraska 8 4 31 0 0.5
J.Brown, Penn St. 13 6 112 1 0.5
K.Bethley, Hawaii 11 5 120 1 0.5
A.Lane, Georgia St. 11 5 73 1 0.5
J.Waller, Virginia Tech 9 4 55 1 0.4
K.Hamilton, Notre Dame 7 3 0 0 0.4
R.Johnson, UNLV 7 3 1 0 0.4
T.LeBeauf, Boise St. 7 3 128 1 0.4
V.McKinley, Oregon 14 6 -1 0 0.4
G.Taylor, Rice 7 3 6 0 0.4
R.Vaden, E. Michigan 7 3 17 0 0.4
J.Woods, Baylor 14 6 109 1 0.4
D.Belton, Iowa 12 5 0 0 0.4
S.Jones, Appalachian St. 12 5 97 3 0.4
K.Joseph, Illinois 12 5 12 0 0.4
J.McMillian, East Carolina 12 5 42 1 0.4
J.Carlies, Missouri 10 4 51 0 0.4
D. Henley, Nevada 10 4 59 1 0.4
H.Livingston, BYU 5 2 8 0 0.4
R.Moss, Iowa 10 4 85 2 0.4
S.Oladipo, Boise St. 5 2 83 0 0.4
W.Saba, East Carolina 10 4 31 0 0.4
D.Williams, W. Kentucky 5 2 45 1 0.4
R.Yeast, Kansas St. 10 4 8 0 0.4
M.Brown, Arkansas 13 5 0 0 0.4
J.Foster, South Carolina 13 5 39 0 0.4
K.Clark, Louisville 8 3 2 0 0.4
D.Jerkins, Vanderbilt 8 3 -1 0 0.4
S.Johnson, Arkansas St. 8 3 23 0 0.4
Q.Lake, UCLA 8 3 23 0 0.4
N.Rutchena, California 8 3 6 0 0.4
J.Saunders, Miami (Ohio) 8 3 66 1 0.4
D.Turner-Yell, Oklahoma 8 3 0 0 0.4
A.Walcott, Baylor 8 3 101 1 0.4
C.Wilder, Wisconsin 8 3 53 0 0.4
M.Clark, Tulane 11 4 78 0 0.4
O.Alexander, W. Kentucky 9 3 0 0 0.3
X.Alford, Southern Cal 9 3 0 0 0.3
C.Allen, Purdue 12 4 31 0 0.3
M.Banks, Alabama 3 1 0 0 0.3
M.Bell, Uconn 3 1 10 0 0.3
D.Brown, Notre Dame 9 3 31 0 0.3
D. Burton, Wisconsin 3 1 6 0 0.3
D.Butler, Arizona St. 9 3 0 0 0.3
J.Catalon, Arkansas 6 2 83 0 0.3
A.Clark, Rutgers 3 1 0 0 0.3
S.Dumas, New Mexico St. 9 3 50 0 0.3
A.Finley, Mississippi 9 3 71 1 0.3
T.Franklin, Louisville 6 2 32 0 0.3
Z.Greene, Purdue 3 1 0 0 0.3
M.Hankins, Iowa 9 3 41 0 0.3
K.Harris, Arkansas St. 6 2 29 0 0.3
J.Harris, Cincinnati 3 1 7 0 0.3
P.Hill, UNLV 9 3 35 0 0.3
L.Hudgens, Buffalo 3 1 8 0 0.3
D.Jackson, Kentucky 3 1 3 0 0.3
J.Jackson, Southern Cal 3 1 0 0 0.3
C.Kelly, North Carolina 12 4 24 0 0.3
D.Kendrick, Georgia 12 4 14 0 0.3
K.Markham, Arizona St. 3 1 2 0 0.3
T.Martin, Tulsa 12 4 0 0 0.3
P.McMorris, San Diego St. 12 4 61 0 0.3
M.Melton, Rutgers 9 3 46 1 0.3
R.Mungin, FAU 6 2 40 0 0.3
B.Nicolas-Paul, Army 3 1 2 0 0.3
D.Pace, Cincinnati 12 4 78 0 0.3
J.Robinson, Florida St. 12 4 77 0 0.3
J.Shaw, UCLA 9 3 21 0 0.3
C.Smith, South Carolina 9 3 0 0 0.3
D.Taylor-Demerson, Texas Tech 9 3 4 0 0.3
S.Thomas, Oregon St. 3 1 26 0 0.3
J.Wahlberg, Purdue 3 1 7 0 0.3
W.Washington, Oklahoma 6 2 32 0 0.3
M.Williams, Wyoming 3 1 10 0 0.3
T.Williams, Nevada 9 3 67 1 0.3
C.Williams, South Florida 6 2 61 0 0.3
M.Williams, Navy 3 1 7 0 0.3
A.Williams, Miami 3 1 32 0 0.3
M. Jones, Houston 13 4 23 0 0.3
D.Lloyd, Utah 13 4 36 2 0.3
M.Miller, Kent St. 13 4 3 0 0.3
J.Thomas, Ball St. 13 4 54 0 0.3
J.Anderson, Bowling Green 10 3 26 0 0.3
E.Barr, Vanderbilt 10 3 17 0 0.3
J.Bennett, Maryland 10 3 -1 0 0.3
A.Booth, Clemson 10 3 0 0 0.3
A.Carter, Utah St. 10 3 45 0 0.3
C.Muma, Wyoming 10 3 68 2 0.3
M.Perry, Colorado 10 3 55 0 0.3
B.Robins, Nevada 10 3 87 1 0.3
K.Sherald, Kent St. 10 3 5 0 0.3
D.Thomas, NC State 10 3 38 1 0.3
J.Torchio, Wisconsin 10 3 68 0 0.3
R.Torrence, Florida 10 3 1 0 0.3
T.Young, South Alabama 10 3 40 0 0.3
D.Branch, San Diego St. 7 2 24 0 0.3
O.Cooper, Florida St. 7 2 -2 0 0.3
C.Jones, Army 7 2 45 0 0.3
K.Lockhart, Rice 7 2 10 0 0.3
C.Lockridge, Hawaii 7 2 88 1 0.3
J.Lucien, Uconn 7 2 0 0 0.3
I.Nwokobia, SMU 7 2 19 0 0.3
J.Ware, Temple 7 2 20 0 0.3
C.Amankwaa, Akron 11 3 38 0 0.3
B.Bishop, W. Kentucky 11 3 72 1 0.3
J.Blount, Virginia 11 3 60 0 0.3
G.Cash, UAB 11 3 105 1 0.3
T.Cobb, Appalachian St. 11 3 110 1 0.3
T.Drake, Ohio 11 3 23 0 0.3
B. Foster, Texas 11 3 40 0 0.3
A.Gardner, Cincinnati 11 3 7 0 0.3
D.Inyang, UTEP 11 3 28 0 0.3
A.Johnson, Virginia 11 3 0 0 0.3
J.Jones, Arizona St. 11 3 86 2 0.3
B.Joseph, Northwestern 11 3 26 0 0.3
A.Marsh, Washington St. 11 3 44 1 0.3
M.Moore, BYU 11 3 23 0 0.3
T.Nubin, Minnesota 11 3 42 0 0.3
M.Robertson, Arizona St. 11 3 98 1 0.3
J.Robinson, BYU 11 3 7 0 0.3
D.Scott, California 11 3 6 1 0.3
K.Smith, FAU 11 3 -3 0 0.3
C.Smith, Georgia 11 3 94 1 0.3
C.Williams, Wisconsin 11 3 49 1 0.3
B.Williamson, Louisiana Tech 11 3 62 1 0.3
B.Addison, Oregon 4 1 23 0 0.2
J.Armour-Davis, Alabama 12 3 51 0 0.2
S.Banks, TCU 4 1 0 0 0.2
B.Bresee, Clemson 4 1 0 0 0.2
J.Bryant, Kansas 8 2 31 1 0.2
C.Carson, Wake Forest 8 2 30 0 0.2
D.Carter, E. Michigan 8 2 115 1 0.2
D.Chestnut, Syracuse 12 3 28 0 0.2
M. Criddle, BYU 4 1 0 0 0.2
C.Davis, Wake Forest 4 1 0 0 0.2
T.Denson, Kansas St. 4 1 26 0 0.2
M.Fleming, East Carolina 8 2 31 1 0.2
R. Floyd, Colorado St. 8 2 71 0 0.2
E.Forbes, Mississippi St. 12 3 33 0 0.2
J.Ford, Tulsa 4 1 17 0 0.2
T.Frizzell, Appalachian St. 4 1 17 0 0.2
T.Fuller, Tulsa 12 3 60 0 0.2
B.Garner, W. Michigan 4 1 2 0 0.2
S.Gilmore, Marshall 12 3 37 0 0.2
G.Grate, Middle Tennessee 12 3 -23 0 0.2
E.Hallett, Pittsburgh 12 3 19 1 0.2
K.Harvell-Peel, Oklahoma St. 12 3 21 0 0.2
J.Headen, Old Dominion 8 2 89 0 0.2
E.Hicks, California 12 3 0 0 0.2
J.Irvin, Washington 4 1 34 0 0.2
L.Johnson, Duke 8 2 30 0 0.2
A.Julian, Oregon St. 4 1 1 0 0.2
K.Kaniho, Boise St. 8 2 0 0 0.2
D.Lester, UCF 8 2 34 0 0.2
J. Lewis, Duke 8 2 35 0 0.2
D.Mackey, Purdue 12 3 19 0 0.2
Z.March, N. Illinois 4 1 59 1 0.2
B.Martin, Ball St. 4 1 0 0 0.2
D.McCullough, New Mexico St. 12 3 69 0 0.2
T.McDonald, Tennessee 4 1 4 0 0.2
R.Mickens, Clemson 8 2 37 0 0.2
H.Nelson, Hawaii 8 2 2 0 0.2
B.Nichols, South Florida 4 1 38 0 0.2
T.Palmer, Troy 4 1 -8 0 0.2
R.Parodie, Ohio 8 2 0 0 0.2
T.Redd, Wake Forest 12 3 83 1 0.2
J.Rice, Utah St. 12 3 46 0 0.2
T.Roberts, Iowa 4 1 0 0 0.2
E.Robinson, Georgia Southern 8 2 31 0 0.2
L.Robinson, Tulane 4 1 13 0 0.2
J.Sam, UTSA 8 2 6 0 0.2
N.Shelton, San Jose St. 8 2 13 0 0.2
M.Shorts, Southern Miss. 8 2 13 0 0.2
J.Stanley, Southern Miss. 8 2 61 1 0.2
D.Stanley, Middle Tennessee 4 1 23 0 0.2
K.Swinney, Louisiana-Monroe 8 2 8 0 0.2
C.Taylor, Air Force 12 3 21 0 0.2
N. Thompson, Duke 4 1 0 0 0.2
A.Turner, Washington 8 2 26 0 0.2
M.Waters, Texas Tech 4 1 72 1 0.2
H.West, North Texas 4 1 23 0 0.2
I.White, Wyoming 4 1 0 0 0.2
E.Williams, Fresno St. 12 3 64 0 0.2
J.Williams, Southern Cal 4 1 14 0 0.2
K.Wood, North Texas 8 2 75 0 0.2
C.Woods, West Virginia 8 2 18 0 0.2
T.Young, FAU 12 3 84 2 0.2
K.Abrams-Draine, Missouri 13 3 0 0 0.2
S.Bond, Utah St. 13 3 0 0 0.2
C.Bryant, Cincinnati 13 3 95 1 0.2
A.Bush, Cincinnati 13 3 7 0 0.2
N.Cross, Maryland 13 3 55 0 0.2
E.Hines, Kent St. 13 3 51 0 0.2
J.McCollough, Tennessee 13 3 45 0 0.2
J.Petrishen, Pittsburgh 13 3 35 1 0.2
J.Alexander, Charlotte 9 2 41 1 0.2
S.Battle, NC State 9 2 5 0 0.2
B.Brown, Georgia St. 9 2 23 0 0.2
C.Bullock, Southern Cal 9 2 0 0 0.2
D.Cain, W. Kentucky 9 2 0 0 0.2
R.Dames, FIU 9 2 0 0 0.2
L.Daniel, Southern Miss. 9 2 0 0 0.2
J.DeBerry, Boston College 9 2 -7 0 0.2
J.Domann, Nebraska 9 2 0 0 0.2
M.Goodrich, Clemson 9 2 20 1 0.2
J.Grant, Oregon St. 9 2 -2 0 0.2
D.Hardy, Penn St. 9 2 16 1 0.2
T.Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU 9 2 29 1 0.2
R.Huff, Appalachian St. 9 2 17 0 0.2
N.Johnson, Marshall 9 2 0 0 0.2
B.Knighten, Auburn 9 2 0 0 0.2
J.McVea, Baylor 9 2 0 0 0.2
C.Oliver, UNLV 9 2 45 0 0.2
D.Prince, Mississippi 9 2 15 0 0.2
D.Reed, Cent. Michigan 9 2 26 1 0.2
T.Roof, Appalachian St. 9 2 100 0 0.2
E.Scott, Southern Miss. 9 2 23 0 0.2
M.Slusher, Arkansas 9 2 11 0 0.2
K.Smith, Mississippi 9 2 1 0 0.2
M.Walker, Temple 9 2 7 1 0.2
J.Williams, Miami 9 2 0 0 0.2
M.Worship, Vanderbilt 9 2 12 0 0.2
T.Wortham, Uconn 9 2 0 0 0.2
T.Thompson, San Diego St. 14 3 1 0 0.2
J.Battle, Alabama 15 3 111 2 0.2
N.Bolden, Kent St. 10 2 28 0 0.2
K.Brennan, Navy 5 1 15 0 0.2
L.Brockermeyer, Texas 10 2 24 0 0.2
M.Bugg, Air Force 10 2 8 0 0.2
J.Cole, Louisiana Tech 10 2 57 0 0.2
F.Cypress, Virginia 5 1 66 0 0.2
J.Dervil, New Mexico St. 5 1 0 0 0.2
P.Echols, North Carolina 5 1 17 0 0.2
K. Fulp, Louisiana Tech 5 1 11 0 0.2
Z.Gilbert, FAU 10 2 3 0 0.2
K.Gordon, Washington 10 2 0 0 0.2
N.Greer, Wake Forest 5 1 14 0 0.2
D.Hellams, Alabama 15 3 9 0 0.2
A.Hogan, Houston 10 2 91 1 0.2
T.Hudetz, Northwestern 5 1 3 0 0.2
D.Jackson, W. Michigan 10 2 8 0 0.2
T.Jay, Florida St. 10 2 0 0 0.2
K.Kelly, Stanford 10 2 31 1 0.2
J.Koerner, Iowa 10 2 18 0 0.2
M.Lee, Ball St. 10 2 29 0 0.2
I.Lewis, Colorado 10 2 38 0 0.2
L.Martin, Charlotte 10 2 8 1 0.2
D.Mathis, Pittsburgh 10 2 50 1 0.2
J.Minkins, Louisville 5 1 4 0 0.2
D.Moss, FAU 5 1 0 0 0.2
J.Muse, Boston College 5 1 22 1 0.2
M.Mustapha, Wake Forest 10 2 0 0 0.2
F.Peters, Mississippi St. 10 2 12 0 0.2
J.Powell, East Carolina 5 1 4 0 0.2
N.Reed, Colorado 5 1 0 0 0.2
G.Richardson, FIU 5 1 0 0 0.2
B.Richter, Air Force 5 1 6 0 0.2
E.Ricks, LSU 5 1 0 0 0.2
K.Robertson, Troy 10 2 35 1 0.2
T.Simms, Bowling Green 5 1 51 0 0.2
O.Speights, Oregon St. 10 2 -3 0 0.2
D.Taylor, Bowling Green 10 2 34 0 0.2
S.Thomas, Liberty 10 2 27 1 0.2
B.Utley, Baylor 5 1 15 0 0.2
P.Wilgar, BYU 10 2 24 0 0.2
J.Williams, Fresno St. 5 1 5 0 0.2

