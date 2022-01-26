CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
Home » Sports » Last-place Saint-Etienne gets a…

Last-place Saint-Etienne gets a boost with 1-0 win at Angers

The Associated Press

January 26, 2022, 3:18 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PARIS (AP) — Saint-Etienne won 1-0 at Angers on Wednesday for a badly needed victory but stayed in last place in the French league.

Les Verts have won a record 10 French titles — one more than current league leader Paris Saint-Germain and 1993 Champions League winner Marseille — but this was only their third win of the season.

It came courtesy of an own goal from defender Batista Mendy.

After 22 of 38 rounds, Saint-Etienne is two points behind 19th-place Lorient and five points away from safety. The bottom two are relegated while the side finishing 18th enters a promotion-relegation playoff with the team placing third in the second division.

Angers defender Ismael Traore had a header saved following a corner after two minutes as the home side started well.

But Saint-Etienne took the lead shortly before the break when midfielder Yvann Macon’s cross was turned into his own net by Mendy.

Midfielder Arnaud Nordin went clean through for Saint-Etienne midway through the second half but Montenegro goalkeeper Danijel Petkovic thwarted him.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Pandemic causing long-term recruiting effects for Air Force

State Dept. says worldwide email outage not tied to 'malicious activity'

Federal CIO Office refilling its ranks

Biden signs order making sexual harassment a punishable offense in military

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up