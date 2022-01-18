Dallas’ Ferreiras 1st father-son designated players in MLS

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Jesús Ferreira joined his dad David as the first father-son combination of higher-priced designated players in…

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Jesús Ferreira joined his dad David as the first father-son combination of higher-priced designated players in the history of Major League Soccer, agreeing to a four-year contract with Dallas.

The deal announced Tuesday for the 21-year-old forward includes a club option for 2026. He will occupy a young designated player spot on the roster, which allows players 21-23 years old to have only $200,000 per season count toward the salary cap.

Ferreira scored eight goals in 27 league matches last season and has 18 goals in 81 regular-season league games since 2017. He joined Dallas’ academy when he was 8 years old and advanced to the senior team as a homegrown player. He scored in his debut at 16 years, 161 days.

Jesús Ferreira has two goals in five appearances with the U.S. national team.

His father, former Colombian national team midfielder David Ferreira, became Dallas’ second designated player from 2011-13. He was voted MLS’s Most Valuable Player in 2010.

The DP rule was established in 2007, allowing David Beckham to sign a $32.5 million, five-year contract with the LA Galaxy.

