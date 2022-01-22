BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Beresford 71, Canton 68, OT
Brandon Valley 60, Pierre 57, OT
Castlewood 83, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 55
Chamberlain 83, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 58
Custer 64, Hill City 44
Dakota Valley 66, Tri-Valley 32
Edgemont 57, Hay Springs, Neb. 47
Flandreau 71, McCook Central/Montrose 53
Gayville-Volin 52, Colome 45
Huron 72, Spearfish 64
Kadoka Area 42, Jones County 37
Lennox 57, Platte-Geddes 52
Lower Brule 102, Omaha Nation, Neb. 46
Milbank 47, Florence/Henry 44
Mitchell 59, Sturgis Brown 29
Philip 62, Bennett County 51
Rapid City Central 47, Brookings 45
Sioux Falls Christian 50, Madison 34
Sioux Falls Jefferson 59, Harrisburg 48
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 56, Sioux Falls Lincoln 45
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 73, Yankton 42
Tiospa Zina Tribal 55, Hamlin 52
Vermillion 53, Garretson 44
Viborg-Hurley 53, Baltic 51
Watertown 61, Rapid City Stevens 51
Webster 68, Aberdeen Roncalli 39
Wilmot 43, Waverly-South Shore 38
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Britton-Hecla vs. Warner, ppd.
Flandreau Indian vs. Lower Brule, ppd.
Groton Area vs. Clark/Willow Lake, ppd.
