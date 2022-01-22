CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince William Co. schools align with CDC guidance | No daily testing for NFL players | Montgomery Co. students plan COVID walkout | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Friday’s Scores

The Associated Press

January 22, 2022, 4:00 AM

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Beresford 71, Canton 68, OT

Brandon Valley 60, Pierre 57, OT

Castlewood 83, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 55

Chamberlain 83, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 58

Custer 64, Hill City 44

Dakota Valley 66, Tri-Valley 32

Edgemont 57, Hay Springs, Neb. 47

Flandreau 71, McCook Central/Montrose 53

Gayville-Volin 52, Colome 45

Huron 72, Spearfish 64

Kadoka Area 42, Jones County 37

Lennox 57, Platte-Geddes 52

Lower Brule 102, Omaha Nation, Neb. 46

Milbank 47, Florence/Henry 44

Mitchell 59, Sturgis Brown 29

Philip 62, Bennett County 51

Rapid City Central 47, Brookings 45

Sioux Falls Christian 50, Madison 34

Sioux Falls Jefferson 59, Harrisburg 48

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 56, Sioux Falls Lincoln 45

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 73, Yankton 42

Tiospa Zina Tribal 55, Hamlin 52

Vermillion 53, Garretson 44

Viborg-Hurley 53, Baltic 51

Watertown 61, Rapid City Stevens 51

Webster 68, Aberdeen Roncalli 39

Wilmot 43, Waverly-South Shore 38

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Britton-Hecla vs. Warner, ppd.

Flandreau Indian vs. Lower Brule, ppd.

Groton Area vs. Clark/Willow Lake, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

