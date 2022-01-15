BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Ada Forest Hills Eastern 62, Cedar Springs 60 Allegan 67, Paw Paw 62 Allen Park 58, Wyandotte…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada Forest Hills Eastern 62, Cedar Springs 60

Allegan 67, Paw Paw 62

Allen Park 58, Wyandotte Roosevelt 54

Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 55, Dearborn Divine Child 52

Battle Creek Harper Creek 59, Battle Creek Pennfield 41

Bay City All Saints 41, Carsonville-Port Sanilac 38

Beaverton 51, Gladwin 47

Belleville 62, Livonia Franklin 32

Benzie Central 64, Frankfort 38

Big Rapids 60, Remus Chippewa Hills 19

Birmingham Brother Rice 45, St. Mary’s Prep 43

Bloomfield Hills Roeper 64, Novi Christian 37

Bloomingdale 63, Marcellus 56

Bridgman 70, St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 35

Brooklyn Columbia Central 58, Hillsdale 43

Brownstown Woodhaven 72, Gibraltar Carlson 50

Buckley 76, Kingsley 56

Burton Bendle 95, Flint International 91

Burton Genesee Christian 67, Morrice 30

Byron Center 63, Greenville 41

Cadillac 57, Petoskey 46

Canton 62, Plymouth 48

Carrollton 62, Millington 45

Cass City 64, Vassar 61

Cassopolis 73, Bangor 15

Centreville 67, Mendon 17

Charlotte 58, Eaton Rapids 41

Chelsea 68, Adrian 60

Clarkston Everest Collegiate 70, Detroit Cristo Rey 27

Clinton 56, Dundee 54

Coldwater 66, Jackson Northwest 42

Coopersville 54, Fruitport 45

Corunna 46, Ortonville Brandon 42

Croswell-Lexington 60, Imlay City 51

Dearborn 70, Westland John Glenn 48

Dearborn Edsel Ford 62, Southgate Anderson 53

Dearborn Fordson 43, Wayne Memorial 35

Deckerville 51, Kingston 49

Detroit Cass Tech 76, Detroit Pershing 48

Detroit Catholic Central 60, Warren De La Salle 50

Detroit Cody 62, Detroit Comm & Media Arts 39

Detroit HFA 63, Detroit Mumford 55

Detroit Renaissance 85, Detroit Southeastern 47

Detroit Western Intl 97, Detroit Davis 10

Durand 52, Chesaning 47

Eau Claire 104, Covert 55

Edwardsburg 66, Vicksburg 46

Flat Rock 51, Milan 36

Fraser 43, Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 39

Freeland 62, Frankenmuth 40

Fremont 57, Howard City Tri-County 39

Grand Haven 65, Caledonia 48

Grand Rapids Catholic Central 75, Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 36

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 52, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 42

Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 87, Hopkins 61

Grand Rapids Northview 86, Lowell 50

Grand Rapids West Catholic 70, Allendale 47

Grandville 51, East Kentwood 46

Grandville Calvin Christian 70, Wyoming Godwin Heights 68

Grant 66, Newaygo 59

Grosse Ile 48, Airport 45

Hannahville Indian 66, Mackinac Island 34

Hartland 50, Brighton 42

Hemlock 59, St. Louis 44

Holland 68, Grand Rapids Union 43

Holland Christian 56, Spring Lake 54, 2OT

Holland West Ottawa 45, Jenison 40

Houghton 79, Dollar Bay 44

Howell 54, Novi 51

Hudson 49, Blissfield 44

Hudsonville Unity Christian 66, Hamilton 34

Iron Mountain 48, Gwinn 40

Kalamazoo Christian 54, Galesburg-Augusta 26

Kalamazoo Hackett 65, Delton Kellogg 39

Kelloggsville 77, Sparta 61

Kent City Algoma Christian 46, Kalamazoo Heritage Christian 36

Kinde-North Huron 55, Genesee 46

L’Anse Creuse 85, Eastpointe East Detroit 45

Lake Odessa Lakewood 59, Lansing Christian 38

Lansing Catholic 55, Portland 52

Lansing Sexton 39, Ionia 35

Lapeer 70, Bay City Western 47

Lawton 45, Fennville 43, OT

Lincoln Park 52, Taylor 36

Linden 45, Fenton 42

Livingston Christian 82, Wixom Christian 49

Livonia Stevenson 82, Livonia Churchill 34

Madison Heights Lamphere 71, Hazel Park 45

Madison Heights Madison 66, Center Line 22

Marcellus Howardsville Christian 61, Benton Harbor Countryside Academy 37

Marshall 60, Jackson Lumen Christi 32

Martin 50, Gobles 42

Melvindale 54, Garden City 36

Memphis 45, Marlette 44

Milford 57, Walled Lake Western 47

Monroe Jefferson 58, Riverview 44

Monroe St. Mary’s Catholic Central 57, New Boston Huron 55

Morley-Stanwood 71, Hesperia 53

Mount Pleasant 73, Flint Powers 31

Muskegon 82, Wyoming 59

Muskegon Heights 58, Manistee 37

Muskegon Mona Shores 59, Zeeland East 39

Muskegon Western Michigan Christian 64, Muskegon Orchard View 56

Negaunee 43, Ishpeming 34

New Buffalo 102, St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 50

New Lothrop 54, Montrose 46

Niles Brandywine 48, Buchanan 47

Northville 48, Salem 44

Norway 61, Bark River-Harris 22

Notre Dame Prep 46, Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 45

Olivet 60, Stockbridge 47

Onaway 73, Mackinaw City 61

Onekama 67, Leland 21

Onsted 56, Ida 33

Otsego 52, Plainwell 31

Parchment 70, South Haven 44

Parma Western 51, Hastings 42

Peck 50, Akron-Fairgrove 47

Port Huron 36, Marysville 29

Reese 64, Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 50

Richmond 51, Almont 49

Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 67, Westland Huron Valley Lutheran 42

Rockford 56, Hudsonville 54

Romeo 57, New Haven 43

Romulus 87, Redford Thurston 48

Saginaw Swan Valley 64, Birch Run 54

Saginaw Valley Lutheran 55, Midland Bullock Creek 54

Saranac 47, Wyoming Lee 34

South Lyon East 57, Walled Lake Northern 31

St. Clair Shores Lakeview 72, Sterling Heights 34

St. Clair Shores South Lake 55, St. Clair 51

Standish-Sterling 65, Ithaca 55

Taylor Trillium Academy 84, Taylor Prep 27

Three Rivers 47, Sturgis 45

Utica Eisenhower 70, Grosse Pointe North 68

Vermontville Maple Valley 42, Leslie 36

Warren Cousino HS 57, Utica 50

Warren Fitzgerald 39, Warren Woods Tower 38

Warren Lincoln 76, Clinton Township Clintondale 43

Warren Michigan Collegiate 59, Detroit Edison(DEPSA) 52

Webberville 81, Flint Hamady 77

West Branch Ogemaw Heights 59, Tawas 49

West Michigan Aviation 50, Zion Christian 25

White Cloud 49, Lakeview 37

White Lake Lakeland 64, Waterford Kettering 18

White Pigeon 65, Hartford 63

Yale 65, Algonac 43

Zeeland West 58, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 47

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Belding vs. Comstock Park, ccd.

Byron vs. Mount Morris, ccd.

Caro vs. Unionville-Sebewaing, ccd.

Caseville vs. Owendale-Gagetown, ccd.

Essexville Garber vs. Bay City John Glenn, ccd.

Goodrich vs. Lake Fenton, ccd.

Grand Rapids Wellspring vs. GR Sacred Heart, ccd.

North Branch vs. Armada, ccd.

Otisville Lakeville vs. Ovid-Elsie, ccd.

Owosso vs. Clio, ccd.

Perry vs. Bath, ccd.

Saginaw Nouvel vs. Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary, ccd.

Saline Washtenaw Christian vs. Auburn Hills Christian, ccd.

Saugatuck vs. Holland Black River, ccd.

St. Clair Shores Lake Shore vs. Port Huron Northern, ccd.

Sterling Heights Stevenson vs. Roseville, ccd.

Suttons Bay vs. Maple City Glen Lake, ccd.

Ypsilanti vs. Ypsilanti Lincoln, ccd.

