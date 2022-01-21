CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fairfax Co. schools keep mask requirement | Montgomery Co. may extend mask mandate | Boosters needed against omicron | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Home » Sports » Friday's College Hockey Scores

Friday’s College Hockey Scores

The Associated Press

January 21, 2022, 11:05 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

EAST

American International 4, Sacred Heart 2

Clarkson 5, Dartmouth 5, 2OT

Harvard 4, St. Lawrence 1

Boston U. 7, Canisius 4

Merrimack 3, Mass.-Lowell 1

Union 3, Brown 1

UMass 3, Northeastern 2

Providence 7, Boston College 0

Quinnipiac 5, Colgate 1

Yale 5, Rensselaer 3

Vermont 2, Boston U. 1, OT

Princeton 5, Cornell 4

Penn St. 4, Wisconsin 1

Niagara 5, Rochester Institute of Technology 3

New Hampshire 3, UConn 1

Holy Cross 3, Army 1

Air Force 5, Mercyhurst 2

LIU 8, Saint Anselm 1

MIDWEST

Ohio St. 4, Michigan St. 1

W. Michigan 4, North Dakota 1

Ferris St. 2, Bemidji St. 1

Minn. Duluth 5, Omaha 1

St. Cloud St. 11, Miami (Ohio) 1

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

SSA reaches agreement with 3 unions over office reentry plans

FITARA 13 scorecard brings truce to data center consolidation debate

National Guard's hybrid status makes sexual assault confusing to prosecute

New Federal Sustainability Plan harnesses fewer fossil fuels, more procurement power to fight climate change

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up