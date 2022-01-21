Friday’s College Hockey Scores

EAST
American International 4, Sacred Heart 2
Clarkson 5, Dartmouth 5, 2OT
Harvard 4, St. Lawrence 1
Boston U. 7, Canisius 4
Merrimack 3, Mass.-Lowell 1
Union 3, Brown 1
UMass 3, Northeastern 2
Providence 7, Boston College 0
Quinnipiac 5, Colgate 1
Yale 5, Rensselaer 3
Vermont 2, Boston U. 1, OT
Princeton 5, Cornell 4
Penn St. 4, Wisconsin 1
Niagara 5, Rochester Institute of Technology 3
New Hampshire 3, UConn 1
Holy Cross 3, Army 1
Air Force 5, Mercyhurst 2
LIU 8, Saint Anselm 1
MIDWEST
Ohio St. 4, Michigan St. 1
W. Michigan 4, North Dakota 1
Ferris St. 2, Bemidji St. 1
Minn. Duluth 5, Omaha 1
St. Cloud St. 11, Miami (Ohio) 1
