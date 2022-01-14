CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. executive urges schools to offer virtual options | DC preps for Winter Restaurant Week | CDC encourages higher-quality masks | Latest DC-area cases
Home » Sports » Friday's College Hockey Scores

Friday’s College Hockey Scores

The Associated Press

January 14, 2022, 11:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

EAST

American International 5, Mercyhurst 4

Canisius 1, Holy Cross 1, OT

Quinnipiac 3, Harvard 0

N. Iowa 3, St. Lawrence 2

Merrimack 3, Providence 2

New Hampshire 3, Boston College 2

Boston U. 2, UConn 1, OT

Arizona St. 2, Rochester Institute of Technology 1

Sacred Heart 5, Boston U. 1

Mass.-Lowell 5, Maine 3

MIDWEST

Northern Michigan 4, Michigan St. 2

Notre Dame 3, Ohio St. 2, OT

Middle Tennessee 3, Lake Superior St. 0

Bemidji St. 5, Bowling Green 3

Ferris St. 3, St. Thomas 1

Minnesota 4, Alaska Fairbanks 1

Wisconsin 5, Michigan St. 2

Minn. Duluth 4, Miami (Ohio) 1

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

VA pushes back second EHR deployment, citing delays in training from COVID-19

IRS gearing up for next filing season but still processing 6M tax returns

Lawmaker sets sights on 'CISA 2025' legislative proposal

Democratic lawmakers propose 5.1% average pay raise for federal employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up