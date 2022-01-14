WEATHER ALERT: Winter Weather Advisory in effect through Sunday evening | See the latest closings and delays | Forecast and current conditions | Outage map
French mechanic dies in vehicle crash at Dakar Rally

The Associated Press

January 14, 2022, 12:07 PM

PARIS (AP) — A 20-year-old Frenchman died Friday at the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia when his vehicle was involved in a collision with a local truck, organizers said.

Quentin Lavallée, a mechanic for the PH Sport team, was driving an assistance vehicle when the accident occurred at 11:30 a.m. local time, said race organizers citing local police reports.

A passenger, Maxime Frère of Belgium, was injured and transported to the National Guards Hospital in Jeddah, organizers said in a statement.

Lavallée was the chief mechanic for a Peugeot 205 Turbo 16 that raced in the Dakar Classic section featuring refurbished older vehicles.

