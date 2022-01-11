CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. bus driver woes continue | Prince George's Co. schools detail return-to-school plan | When contagious if infected with omicron? | Latest DC-area cases
For 1st time, no one earns election to Tennis Hall of Fame

The Associated Press

January 11, 2022, 10:51 AM

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — No new inductees were selected for the International Tennis Hall of Fame for the first time in its history.

The Hall has been around since 1955.

Grand Slam title winners Ana Ivanovic, Flavia Pennetta, Carlos Moya and Cara Black were the new nominees on the ballot for the Class of 2022, joining holdovers Lisa Raymond and Juan Carlos Ferrero.

None reached the required 75% of the vote in combined results from the official voting group — which includes media, histories, Hall of Famers and industry experts — and bonus percentage points awarded based on a fan vote.

All six candidates will be back on the ballot for the Class of 2023, because nominees can remain in contention for three years.

The Hall still will hold an induction ceremony on July 16 to honor Class of 2021 inductee Lleyton Hewitt, who wasn’t able to attend last year because of COVID-19 travel restrictions.

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

