All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Reading 28 15 8 4 1 35 90 86 Newfoundland 22 15 5 2 0 32 81 57 Maine 30 13 13 3 1 30 97 107 Trois-Rivieres 24 14 9 0 1 29 90 78 Adirondack 27 13 12 2 0 28 80 88 Worcester 29 11 16 1 1 24 89 110

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 35 19 10 3 3 44 119 88 Jacksonville 32 20 9 2 1 43 98 75 Atlanta 36 19 14 2 1 41 99 99 Orlando 33 18 13 2 0 38 99 106 South Carolina 33 12 18 3 0 27 78 108 Greenville 31 10 15 3 3 26 81 98 Norfolk 33 12 19 1 1 26 86 124

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 32 22 8 0 2 46 120 82 Cincinnati 34 20 13 1 0 41 121 104 Fort Wayne 34 18 12 4 0 40 109 98 Kalamazoo 32 19 13 0 0 38 113 110 Wheeling 32 17 14 1 0 35 113 110 Indy 33 14 15 2 2 32 114 112 Iowa 35 12 17 5 1 30 96 131

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 36 22 12 1 1 46 124 107 Idaho 34 19 14 0 1 39 102 80 Rapid City 36 17 14 3 2 39 111 114 Tulsa 32 17 14 0 1 35 95 100 Kansas City 34 17 16 1 0 35 104 109 Allen 30 14 11 4 1 33 102 111 Wichita 35 12 19 4 0 28 96 115

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati at Indy, 7 p.m.

Reading at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Iowa at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Orlando at Maine, 7:15 p.m.

Atlanta at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Greenville at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Newfoundland at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres at Reading, 4 p.m.

Orlando at Maine, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Florida, 7 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Indy, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Adirondack at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Greenville at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Newfoundland at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Allen at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Greenville at Norfolk, 1 p.m.

Indy at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Orlando at Maine, 3 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Reading, 3 p.m.

Adirondack at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Allen at Utah, 3:10 p.m.

Iowa at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Newfoundland at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Idaho at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.

