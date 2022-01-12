CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Parents urge Arlington Co. schools to align with CDC | COVID vaccine safe for pregnant women | DC's 'limited public health emergency' | Latest DC-area cases
ECHL Glance

The Associated Press

January 12, 2022, 10:09 AM

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 22 15 5 2 0 32 81 57
Maine 29 13 12 3 1 30 95 103
Trois-Rivieres 24 14 9 0 1 29 90 78
Reading 24 12 7 4 1 29 71 75
Adirondack 26 13 11 2 0 28 78 82
Worcester 25 9 14 1 1 20 76 95

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Jacksonville 31 20 9 1 1 42 97 73
Florida 32 18 8 3 3 42 113 80
Orlando 30 17 12 1 0 35 89 96
Atlanta 32 16 13 2 1 35 85 89
Norfolk 30 12 16 1 1 26 78 109
Greenville 29 9 14 3 3 24 77 94
South Carolina 31 10 18 3 0 23 70 103

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 29 20 7 0 2 42 111 75
Cincinnati 31 19 11 1 0 39 113 94
Fort Wayne 30 17 9 4 0 38 96 84
Kalamazoo 28 16 12 0 0 32 97 96
Wheeling 29 15 13 1 0 31 103 100
Indy 30 12 14 2 2 28 105 105
Iowa 32 11 17 3 1 26 87 121

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utah 33 20 11 1 1 42 114 97
Idaho 31 18 12 0 1 37 92 70
Rapid City 33 14 14 3 2 33 99 108
Tulsa 29 15 13 0 1 31 89 90
Kansas City 32 15 16 1 0 31 96 103
Allen 26 13 10 3 0 29 90 102
Wichita 32 12 16 4 0 28 90 103

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

Wichita 2, Kansas City 1

Wednesday’s Games

Maine at Newfoundland, ppd

Adirondack at Reading, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Tulsa at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Rapid City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Maine at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Adirondack at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Florida at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Norfolk at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Reading at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Indy at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.

Kansas City at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Allen at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Adirondack at Trois-Rivieres, 4 p.m.

Maine at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Norfolk at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Indy, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Florida at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Allen at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

