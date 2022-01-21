CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC preps for anti-mandate rally | Omicron surge undermines hospital care | Fairfax Co. parents on end of school mask mandate | Latest COVID data
Home » Sports » Barcelona forward Ansu Fati…

Barcelona forward Ansu Fati out with hamstring injury

The Associated Press

January 21, 2022, 4:18 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona received more bad news Friday when tests showed that forward Ansu Fati sustained a left hamstring injury.

The teenager had to be replaced in the first half of extra time in Barcelona’s 3-2 loss to Athletic Bilbao in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey on Thursday.

In addition to the Copa elimination, Barcelona recently also had setbacks in the Spanish Super Cup and in the Champions League, where it didn’t get past the group stage. In the Spanish league, the Catalan club trails leader Real Madrid by 17 points with a game in hand.

Barcelona did not give an estimate for how long Fati is expected to be sidelined.

The 19-year-old Fati has played sparingly this season Barcelona because a series of injuries. He had returned to action last week after picking up an injury in a league match in November.

He has five goals in 10 games this season. He had come on as a second-half substitute against Athletic.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Letter from the OPM Director: Living our values by ensuring a livable wage

Court blocks vaccine mandate for federal employees

USPS, building off popular licensing deals, branches out into stamp NFTs

National Guard's hybrid status makes sexual assault confusing to prosecute

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up