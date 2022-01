Australian Open Results

Saturday At Melbourne Park Melbourne, Australia Purse: AUD33,784,200 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Saturday from Australian Open…

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Saturday from Australian Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Third Round

Taylor Fritz (20), United States, def. Roberto Bautista Agut (15), Spain, 6-0, 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Daniil Medvedev (2), Russia, def. Botic Van de Zandschulp, Netherlands, 6-4, 6-4, 6-2.

Stefanos Tsitsipas (4), Greece, def. Benoit Paire, France, 6-3, 7-5, 6-7 (2), 6-4.

Maxime Cressy, United States, def. Christopher O’Connell, Australia, 6-2, 6-7 (6), 6-3, 6-2.

Felix Auger-Aliassime (9), Canada, def. Daniel Evans (24), Britain, 6-4, 6-1, 6-1.

Jannik Sinner (11), Italy, def. Taro Daniel, Japan, 6-4, 1-6, 6-3, 6-1.

Alex de Minaur (32), Australia, def. Pablo Andujar, Spain, 6-4, 6-4, 6-2.

Women’s Singles

Third Round

Simona Halep (14), Romania, def. Danka Kovinic, Montenegro, 6-2, 6-1.

Danielle Collins (27), United States, def. Clara Tauson, Denmark, 4-6, 6-4, 7-5.

Alize Cornet, France, def. Tamara Zidansek (29), Slovenia, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Elise Mertens (19), Belgium, def. Zhang Shuai, China, 6-2, 6-2.

Kaia Kanepi, Estonia, def. Maddison Inglis, Australia, 2-6, 6-2, 6-0.

Aryna Sabalenka (2), Belarus, def. Marketa Vondrousova (31), Czech Republic, 4-6, 6-3, 6-1.

Iga Swiatek (7), Poland, def. Daria Kasatkina (25), Russia, 6-2, 6-3.

Sorana Cirstea, Romania, def. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (10), Russia, 6-3, 2-6, 6-2.

Men’s Doubles

Second Round

Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Tim Puetz (6), Germany, def. Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, and Hugo Gaston, France, 6-1, 6-4.

Raven Klaasen, South Africa, and Ben McLachlan (13), Japan, def. Ken Skupski and Dominic Inglot, Britain, 7-5, 6-3.

Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini, Italy, def. Marcelo Melo, Brazil, and Ivan Dodig (9), Croatia, 7-6 (2), 6-3.

Gonzalo Escobar, Ecuador, and Ariel Behar (15), Uruguay, def. Jan-Lennard Struff and Dominik Koepfer, Germany, 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-2.

Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (2), Britain, def. Frederik Nielsen, Denmark, and Marcus Daniell, New Zealand, 6-1, 6-2.

Marcos Giron, United States, and Kwon Soon Woo, South Korea, def. Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, Pakistan, and Aleksandr Nedovyesov, Kazakhstan, 1-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7).

Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell, Australia, def. Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal (4), Colombia, 3-6, 6-3, 7-5.

Women’s Doubles

Second Round

Ulrikke Eikeri, Norway, and Aliona Bolsova Zadoinov, Spain, def. Lucie Hradecka and Marie Bouzkova (10), Czech Republic, 7-6 (3), 6-3.

Petra Martic, Croatia, and Shelby Rogers, United States, def. Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, and Jelena Ostapenko (11), Latvia, 6-2, 4-6, 6-1.

Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium, and Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, def. Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Giuliana Olmos (6), Mexico, 6-4, 6-7 (3), 6-2.

Dayana Yastremska and Marta Kostyuk, Ukraine, def. Heather Watson, Britain, and Jasmine Paolini, Italy, 6-4, 6-3.

Vera Zvonareva, Russia, and Viktoria Kuzmova (16), Slovakia, def. Alicja Rosolska, Poland, and Nao Hibino, Japan, 6-3, 6-4.

Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (1), Czech Republic, def. Monique Adamczak, Australia, and Han Xinyun, China, 6-3, 6-3.

Danielle Collins and Desirae Krawczyk, United States, def. Asia Muhammad and Jessica Pegula (13), United States, 6-3, 7-6 (2).

Andrea Petkovic, Germany, and Jaqueline Adina Cristian, Romania, def. Tamara Zidansek and Kaja Juvan, Slovenia, 6-4, 6-0.

Mixed Doubles

Second Round

Jason Kubler and Jaimee Fourlis, Australia, def. Mate Pavic, Croatia, and Nina Stojanovic (7), Serbia, 3-6, 6-3, 17-15.

Ben McLachlan and Ena Shibahara (8), Japan, def. Storm Sanders, Australia, and Neal Skupski, Britain, 6-3, 7-6 (8).

Gonzalo Escobar, Ecuador, and Lucie Hradecka, Czech Republic, def. John-Patrick Smith and Astra Sharma, Australia, 6-3, 6-4.

Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Bernarda Pera, United States, def. Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Hugo Nys, Monaco, 7-5, 6-3.

Zhang Shuai, China, and John Peers (2), Australia, def. Andreja Klepac, Slovenia, and Joran Vliegen, Belgium, 6-1, 6-4.

Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Kristina Mladenovic (5), France, def. Kirsten Flipkens and Sander Gille, Belgium, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 10-3.

Andrey Golubev, Kazakhstan, and Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, def. Rohan Bopanna, India, and Darija Jurak Schreiber, Croatia, 1-6, 6-4, 11-9.

Matthew Ebden and Sam Stosur, Australia, def. Fabrice Martin, France, and Asia Muhammad, United States, 6-2, 7-6 (3).

Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, Pakistan, and Makoto Ninomiya, Japan, def. Austin Krajicek and Jessica Pegula, United States, 6-4, 6-3.

