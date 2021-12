Thursday, Dec. 30 EAST NJIT 54, Stony Brook 49 Penn 89, Ursinus 29 SOUTH Georgia Southern 84, Arkansas St. 75…

Thursday, Dec. 30

EAST

NJIT 54, Stony Brook 49

Penn 89, Ursinus 29

SOUTH

Georgia Southern 84, Arkansas St. 75

Liberty 75, Lee 39

MIDWEST

Green Bay 2, Detroit 0

Youngstown St. 64, Fort Wayne 41

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 69, Utah Valley St. 63

___

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.