Women’s College Basketball Scores

Wednesday, Dec. 8
EAST
Towson 70, Mass.-Lowell 56
SOUTH
Florida 60, Dayton 57
Georgia 69, North Florida 40
Jacksonville 91, Warner 44
Lipscomb 77, LaGrange 45
Louisiana-Monroe 65, Champion Christian College 51
N. Kentucky 72, Kentucky State 51
Vanderbilt 52, Albany (NY) 41
MIDWEST
Toledo 86, St. Francis (Pa.) 33
Xavier 82, Niagara 78
SOUTHWEST
Baylor 94, Alcorn St. 40
FAR WEST
Idaho St. 69, Carroll College 66, OT
___
