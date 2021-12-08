CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC: Rapid tests should be part of holiday plans | COVID vaccines required by DC students moves forward | Framework set to drop Md. school mask mandates | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Women’s College Basketball Scores

The Associated Press

December 8, 2021, 3:00 PM

Wednesday, Dec. 8

EAST

Towson 70, Mass.-Lowell 56

SOUTH

Florida 60, Dayton 57

Georgia 69, North Florida 40

Jacksonville 91, Warner 44

Lipscomb 77, LaGrange 45

Louisiana-Monroe 65, Champion Christian College 51

N. Kentucky 72, Kentucky State 51

Vanderbilt 52, Albany (NY) 41

MIDWEST

Toledo 86, St. Francis (Pa.) 33

Xavier 82, Niagara 78

SOUTHWEST

Baylor 94, Alcorn St. 40

FAR WEST

Idaho St. 69, Carroll College 66, OT

___

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

