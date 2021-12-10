Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Buckhannon-Upshur 64, Lewis County 27
Cameron 62, Madonna 13
Charleston Catholic 52, Sissonville 39
Herbert Hoover 44, Poca 18
Huntington 66, Parkersburg 27
Hurricane 49, Lincoln County 40
Independence 45, Meadow Bridge 39
James Monroe 54, Giles, Va. 34
Linsly 72, Oak Glen 44
Morgantown 56, University 21
Nitro 52, St. Albans 49
Oak Hill 60, Nicholas County 30
Pomeroy Meigs, Ohio 74, Point Pleasant 55
Preston 70, Elkins 51
Princeton 43, Blacksburg, Va. 38
Ripley 48, Scott 40
River View 58, Montcalm 22
Roane County 44, Clay County 18
Shady Spring 56, Westside 31
Tucker County 47, East Hardy 36
Wheeling Central 73, Shadyside, Ohio 64
Sam Bord Tournament=
Semifinal=
Grafton 55, Notre Dame 2
Philip Barbour 52, Liberty Harrison 32
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
