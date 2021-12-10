Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Buckhannon-Upshur 64, Lewis County 27 Cameron 62, Madonna 13 Charleston Catholic 52, Sissonville 39 Herbert Hoover 44,…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Buckhannon-Upshur 64, Lewis County 27

Cameron 62, Madonna 13

Charleston Catholic 52, Sissonville 39

Herbert Hoover 44, Poca 18

Huntington 66, Parkersburg 27

Hurricane 49, Lincoln County 40

Independence 45, Meadow Bridge 39

James Monroe 54, Giles, Va. 34

Linsly 72, Oak Glen 44

Morgantown 56, University 21

Nitro 52, St. Albans 49

Oak Hill 60, Nicholas County 30

Pomeroy Meigs, Ohio 74, Point Pleasant 55

Preston 70, Elkins 51

Princeton 43, Blacksburg, Va. 38

Ripley 48, Scott 40

River View 58, Montcalm 22

Roane County 44, Clay County 18

Shady Spring 56, Westside 31

Tucker County 47, East Hardy 36

Wheeling Central 73, Shadyside, Ohio 64

Sam Bord Tournament=

Semifinal=

Grafton 55, Notre Dame 2

Philip Barbour 52, Liberty Harrison 32

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

