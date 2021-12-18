CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince George's Co. shifts to virtual learning | COVID concerns overshadow WFT game | Pfizer tests extra COVID shot for kids | Area vaccination numbers
SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

December 18, 2021, 10:09 AM

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Huntsville 19 17 1 1 0 37 77 38
Quad City 21 14 2 2 3 33 74 48
Knoxville 18 13 3 0 2 28 70 39
Fayetteville 19 13 6 0 0 26 60 46
Evansville 19 11 8 0 0 22 50 45
Pensacola 19 10 7 2 0 22 60 53
Peoria 15 8 3 1 3 20 43 36
Roanoke 16 7 5 2 2 19 46 42
Birmingham 21 3 14 4 0 10 45 85
Macon 20 3 16 0 1 7 32 84
Vermilion County 15 2 12 1 0 5 25 66

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Roanoke 3, Evansville 2

Fayetteville 2, Birmingham 0

Huntsville 4, Pensacola 1

Peoria 3, Quad City 2

Saturday’s Games

Evansville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Macon at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Fayetteville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Pensacola at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Vermilion County at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Quad City at Vermilion County, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

