All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Huntsville
|17
|15
|1
|1
|0
|33
|68
|35
|Quad City
|19
|14
|2
|2
|1
|31
|72
|44
|Knoxville
|18
|13
|3
|0
|2
|28
|70
|39
|Fayetteville
|17
|11
|6
|0
|0
|22
|53
|44
|Evansville
|18
|11
|7
|0
|0
|22
|48
|42
|Pensacola
|16
|9
|5
|2
|0
|20
|56
|44
|Peoria
|14
|7
|3
|1
|3
|18
|40
|34
|Roanoke
|15
|6
|5
|2
|2
|17
|43
|40
|Birmingham
|20
|3
|13
|4
|0
|10
|45
|83
|Macon
|19
|3
|15
|0
|1
|7
|30
|79
|Vermilion County
|15
|2
|12
|1
|0
|5
|25
|66
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Macon 4, Roanoke 2
Huntsville 3, Evansville 1
Vermilion County 5, Birmingham 2
Pensacola 4, Quad City 3
Peoria 5, Knoxville 4
Sunday’s Games
Pensacola at Quad City, 3:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
