SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

December 12, 2021, 10:09 AM

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Huntsville 17 15 1 1 0 33 68 35
Quad City 19 14 2 2 1 31 72 44
Knoxville 18 13 3 0 2 28 70 39
Fayetteville 17 11 6 0 0 22 53 44
Evansville 18 11 7 0 0 22 48 42
Pensacola 16 9 5 2 0 20 56 44
Peoria 14 7 3 1 3 18 40 34
Roanoke 15 6 5 2 2 17 43 40
Birmingham 20 3 13 4 0 10 45 83
Macon 19 3 15 0 1 7 30 79
Vermilion County 15 2 12 1 0 5 25 66

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Macon 4, Roanoke 2

Huntsville 3, Evansville 1

Vermilion County 5, Birmingham 2

Pensacola 4, Quad City 3

Peoria 5, Knoxville 4

Sunday’s Games

Pensacola at Quad City, 3:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

