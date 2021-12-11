Sevilla wins at Bilbao 1-0 to pressure Madrid before derby

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — A long-range strike by Thomas Delaney and Athletic Bilbao’s chronic troubles finishing its scoring chances helped…

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — A long-range strike by Thomas Delaney and Athletic Bilbao’s chronic troubles finishing its scoring chances helped Sevilla earn a 1-0 win at San Mamés Stadium on Saturday to close the gap with Spanish league leader Real Madrid.

Sevilla pulled to within five points of the pace-setter a day before Madrid faces Atlético Madrid in a derby that the visitor needs to win to keep alive its title defense.

Delaney struck in the 38th minute for his first goal since the Denmark midfielder joined Sevilla from Borussia Dortmund in the offseason.

His curling strike from outside the area that beat Spain goalkeeper Unai Simón came against the flow of play.

Bilbao threatened to overrun a Sevilla side missing several of Julen Lopetegui’s first-choice players. Striker Youssef En-Nesyri, forwards Lucas Ocampos and Erik Lamela, midfielder Suso Fernández, and right back Jesús Navas were out injured, while midfielder Ivan Rakitic was suspended.

Brothers Iñaki and Nico Williams and Iker Muniain generated a steady stream of scoring chances, only for the same scoring difficulties that have plagued the Basque club all season to again ruin its hopes.

Dani García and Unai Vencedor hit the post. Muniain missed twice from close range, and when Iñaki Williams did get a shot goal-bound, goalie Yassine Bounou got a leg on his strike to push it wide.

Delaney’s goal was cued by Papu Gómez, who dribbled into the area to draw in Bilbao’s defense before passing back to the top of the box for teammates arriving in a second wave. Gonzalo Montiel knocked the ball on for Delaney to size up the net and bend his left-footed strike into the corner.

Sevilla’s win came after it was eliminated from the Champions League group phase after falling to Salzburg 1-0.

FAN PROTEST

Marching behind a large banner that read “For the Dignity of Valencia C.F. LIM GO HOME,” thousands of Valencia fans protested against the ownership of Singaporean businessman Peter Lim before their team’s home match against Elche.

This was the second large protest by disgruntled supporters who accuse Lim of running the club solely as a business as opposed to investing to win since acquiring it in 2014 when it was heavily in debt. The first major protest was in May.

Many fans also held up signs against Lim during the match that ended with a 2-1 victory for the hosts.

Valencia was without coach José Bordalás and player Omar Alderete after both tested positive for COVID-19.

ALAVÉS RECORD

Joselu Mato became Alavés’ all-time leading scorer in the first division after his 30th goal for the club earned a 1-1 home draw with Getafe.

ESPANYOL PREVAILS

Espanyol forward Javi Puado scored twice in the second half to tilt a 4-3 shootout in its favor and keep Levante winless in all 17 rounds played.

Levante, which is on its third coach this season, remained in last place, while Espanyol improved its home record to six wins, two draws and only one loss.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.