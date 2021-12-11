Saturday’s College Hockey Scores

EAST
Maine 4, N. Iowa 3
Army 6, Rochester Institute of Technology 0
Quinnipiac 5, LIU 0
Providence 3, Princeton 2
Mass.-Lowell 2, Vermont 1
MIDWEST
Lake Superior St. 4, Northern Michigan 1
Penn St. 5, Wisconsin 4, OT
Omaha 1, W. Michigan 0
Michigan St. 1, Notre Dame 0, OT
Bowling Green 2, Ferris St. 1
Michigan St. 3, Bemidji St. 1
Ohio St. 6, Michigan 1
Minn. Duluth 6, Denver 2
SOUTH
Middle Tennessee 4, St. Thomas 3, OT
SOUTHWEST
North Dakota 4, Colorado College 1
FAR WEST
Arizona St. 4, Clarkson 1
