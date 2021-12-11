CORONAVIRUS NEWS: South Africa: Omicron is milder than delta | Vaccine incentive program in Anne Arundel Co. | Md. COVID-19 hospitalization spike triggers action plans | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » Sports » Saturday's College Hockey Scores

Saturday’s College Hockey Scores

The Associated Press

December 11, 2021, 11:55 PM

EAST

Maine 4, N. Iowa 3

Army 6, Rochester Institute of Technology 0

Quinnipiac 5, LIU 0

Providence 3, Princeton 2

Mass.-Lowell 2, Vermont 1

MIDWEST

Lake Superior St. 4, Northern Michigan 1

Penn St. 5, Wisconsin 4, OT

Omaha 1, W. Michigan 0

Michigan St. 1, Notre Dame 0, OT

Bowling Green 2, Ferris St. 1

Michigan St. 3, Bemidji St. 1

Ohio St. 6, Michigan 1

Minn. Duluth 6, Denver 2

SOUTH

Middle Tennessee 4, St. Thomas 3, OT

SOUTHWEST

North Dakota 4, Colorado College 1

FAR WEST

Arizona St. 4, Clarkson 1

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

