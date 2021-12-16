CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 3 Prince George's schools close | Cathedral honors Americans lost | DC-area colleges require boosters | Area vaccination numbers
Home » Sports » Salernitana risks Serie A…

Salernitana risks Serie A exclusion for conflict of interest

The Associated Press

December 16, 2021, 5:16 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ROME (AP) — Last-placed Salernitana risks being removed from Serie A after no acceptable offers were made in a forced sale of the club.

Originally owned by Lazio president Claudio Lotito, the Italian Football Association ordered a change in ownership for Salernitana due to regulations that prevent multiple teams in the top division from having the same owner.

In June, control of Salernitana was handed over to a trust that was ordered to find a new owner by the end of the year.

But the “Trust Salernitana 2021” announced on Thursday that none of the offers received were acceptable because they didn’t meet the requirements, either for price, “independence” of the proposed buyers, or for a lack of financial guarantees.

The southern club said it informed the association of the lack of suitable offers and was seeking an extension for the sale so as to remain in Serie A.

Salernitana has won just two games in 17 matches in its first top-division season in nearly a quarter of a century. The Salerno-based club hosts defending champion Inter Milan on Friday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

DISA to let milCloud 2.0 expire in May

Senators warn USPS, CBP fall short on legislation to stop opioids in the mail

Army to expand BYOD pilot after successful National Guard testing

Agencies get Christmas Eve deadline to address ‘extremely concerning’ vulnerability

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up