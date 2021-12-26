Rare away win for Southampton as West Ham’s slump continues

LONDON (AP) — West Ham’s slump continued as Jan Bednarek’s late goal secured a rare away win for Southampton in…

LONDON (AP) — West Ham’s slump continued as Jan Bednarek’s late goal secured a rare away win for Southampton in the Premier League on Sunday.

Bednarek’s header condemned the Hammers to a 3-2 defeat in what was only Southampton’s second win on the road this season.

West Ham’s hopes of a place in the top four look increasingly unlikely after another below-par display at the London Stadium.

Southampton took the lead after only eight minutes when Mohamed Elyounoussi finished from the edge of the penalty area.

West Ham coach David Moyes hauled off Nikola Vlasic and Pablo Fornals at haftime, sending on Michail Antonio — back from a spell out with COVID-19 – and Manuel Lanzini.

The move paid instant dividends with Antonio pouncing from a corner after Craig Dawson headed Jarrod Bowen’s delivery back across goal.

But Dawson was at fault when Saints went back in front on the hour, the defender being out-paced by Armando Broja before bringing him down on the edge of the box. Referee Kevin Friend consulted the pitch-side monitor before awarding the penalty, which was converted by James Ward-Prowse.

West Ham equalized four minutes later when Bowen got free down the right and crossed for Said Benrahma to sweep home.

However, when Ward-Prowse swung in a free kick with 20 minutes remaining, Bednarek got above Dawson and Tomas Soucek to put the visitors in front again.

