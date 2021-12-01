PGA Tour Champions First Stage Qualifier-Orange County National Scores

Wednesday At OC National-Panther Lake Winter Garden, Fla. Yardage: 7,162; Par: 72 Third Round Jeff Gove 72-69-68_209 Mark Brown 72-70-69_211…

Wednesday At OC National-Panther Lake Winter Garden, Fla. Yardage: 7,162; Par: 72 Third Round

Jeff Gove 72-69-68_209

Mark Brown 72-70-69_211

Ricardo Gonzalez 70-70-72_212

Chad Kurmel 74-73-67_214

Danny King 70-74-70_214

John Riegger 73-69-72_214

Roger Rowland 75-73-67_215

Skip Kendall 74-70-71_215

Jarmo Sandelin 72-72-72_216

Dennis Hendershott 73-70-73_216

Roderick Bastard 73-68-75_216

Jesús Rivas 73-73-71_217

José Coceres 76-71-70_217

Jay Jurecic 76-69-72_217

Jody Bellflower 69-75-73_217

Michael Watson 71-69-77_217

Frank Esposito 75-74-69_218

Bobby Gage 73-72-73_218

Mike Stone 73-74-72_219

Neal Lancaster 73-74-72_219

Marcus Meloan 72-74-73_219

Cliff Kresge 75-74-71_220

Doug Rohrbaugh 76-72-72_220

Troy Parker 75-72-73_220

Amandeep Johl 72-70-78_220

Ronaldo Francisco 77-74-70_221

Micah Rudosky 75-75-71_221

Brian Mogg 75-75-71_221

Álvaro Pinedo 75-75-71_221

Ted Tryba 73-77-72_222

Tim Cantwell 74-75-73_222

Michel Dagenais 73-77-73_223

Tom Stankowski 79-74-70_223

Craig Vanhorn 74-74-75_223

David Noto 76-70-77_223

TJ Cosgrove 74-74-76_224

Chris Sullivan 81-72-71_224

Rafael Barcellos 77-77-70_224

Britt Pavelonis 78-73-74_225

Kelly Berger 74-77-74_225

Donald Carpenter III 75-76-75_226

Mike Grob 80-71-75_226

Tim Weinhart 74-78-75_227

Todd Bailey 77-76-74_227

Ruben Gonzalez 79-74-74_227

John O’Brien 76-79-73_228

Paul Parlane 79-76-73_228

Perry Parker 79-78-71_228

Mike Genovese 80-74-75_229

Jeff Williams 79-77-73_229

Richard Tinworth 79-77-74_230

John Smith 75-78-78_231

David Plumb 78-81-73_232

Danny Gonzales 79-80-73_232

Scott Henderson 77-78-79_234

John Connelly 76-80-78_234

Mike Woodcock 78-78-78_234

Eric Egloff 74-82-78_234

Allen Abbott 83-77-76_236

Tejal Patel 76-77-84_237

Cristian Caballero 80-79-79_238

Hector Valdez 83-76-81_240

John Kelly 80-82-82_244

David Cauthen 77-87-80_244

Kenny Bontz 86-82-79_247

Jeffrey Mason 78-88-85_251

Greg Newberry 85-89-78_252

Sath Nop 87-83-84_254

Christopher Moore 87-82-88_257

Perfecto Miartus 90-92-95_277

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.