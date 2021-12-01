PGA Tour Champions First Stage Qualifier-Orange County National Scores

|Wednesday
|At OC National-Panther Lake
|Winter Garden, Fla.
|Yardage: 7,162; Par: 72
|Third Round
Jeff Gove 72-69-68_209
Mark Brown 72-70-69_211
Ricardo Gonzalez 70-70-72_212
Chad Kurmel 74-73-67_214
Danny King 70-74-70_214
John Riegger 73-69-72_214
Roger Rowland 75-73-67_215
Skip Kendall 74-70-71_215
Jarmo Sandelin 72-72-72_216
Dennis Hendershott 73-70-73_216
Roderick Bastard 73-68-75_216
Jesús Rivas 73-73-71_217
José Coceres 76-71-70_217
Jay Jurecic 76-69-72_217
Jody Bellflower 69-75-73_217
Michael Watson 71-69-77_217
Frank Esposito 75-74-69_218
Bobby Gage 73-72-73_218
Mike Stone 73-74-72_219
Neal Lancaster 73-74-72_219
Marcus Meloan 72-74-73_219
Cliff Kresge 75-74-71_220
Doug Rohrbaugh 76-72-72_220
Troy Parker 75-72-73_220
Amandeep Johl 72-70-78_220
Ronaldo Francisco 77-74-70_221
Micah Rudosky 75-75-71_221
Brian Mogg 75-75-71_221
Álvaro Pinedo 75-75-71_221
Ted Tryba 73-77-72_222
Tim Cantwell 74-75-73_222
Michel Dagenais 73-77-73_223
Tom Stankowski 79-74-70_223
Craig Vanhorn 74-74-75_223
David Noto 76-70-77_223
TJ Cosgrove 74-74-76_224
Chris Sullivan 81-72-71_224
Rafael Barcellos 77-77-70_224
Britt Pavelonis 78-73-74_225
Kelly Berger 74-77-74_225
Donald Carpenter III 75-76-75_226
Mike Grob 80-71-75_226
Tim Weinhart 74-78-75_227
Todd Bailey 77-76-74_227
Ruben Gonzalez 79-74-74_227
John O’Brien 76-79-73_228
Paul Parlane 79-76-73_228
Perry Parker 79-78-71_228
Mike Genovese 80-74-75_229
Jeff Williams 79-77-73_229
Richard Tinworth 79-77-74_230
John Smith 75-78-78_231
David Plumb 78-81-73_232
Danny Gonzales 79-80-73_232
Scott Henderson 77-78-79_234
John Connelly 76-80-78_234
Mike Woodcock 78-78-78_234
Eric Egloff 74-82-78_234
Allen Abbott 83-77-76_236
Tejal Patel 76-77-84_237
Cristian Caballero 80-79-79_238
Hector Valdez 83-76-81_240
John Kelly 80-82-82_244
David Cauthen 77-87-80_244
Kenny Bontz 86-82-79_247
Jeffrey Mason 78-88-85_251
Greg Newberry 85-89-78_252
Sath Nop 87-83-84_254
Christopher Moore 87-82-88_257
Perfecto Miartus 90-92-95_277
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.