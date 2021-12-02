PGA Tour Champions First Stage Qualifier-Orange County National Par Scores

|Thursday
|At OC National-Panther Lake
|Winter Garden, Fla.
|Yardage: 7,162; Par: 72
|Final Round
Jeff Gove 72-69-68-69_278 -10
Mark Brown 72-70-69-69_280 -8
John Riegger 73-69-72-67_281 -7
Ricardo Gonzalez 70-70-72-69_281 -7
Jarmo Sandelin 72-72-72-69_285 -3
Jay Jurecic 76-69-72-69_286 -2
Roderick Bastard 73-68-75-70_286 -2
Danny King 70-74-70-72_286 -2
Jody Bellflower 69-75-73-71_288 E
Dennis Hendershott 73-70-73-72_288 E
Jesús Rivas 73-73-71-73_290 +2
Roger Rowland 75-73-67-75_290 +2
Skip Kendall 74-70-71-75_290 +2
Chad Kurmel 74-73-67-76_290 +2
Frank Esposito 75-74-69-73_291 +3
José Coceres 76-71-70-74_291 +3
Ronaldo Francisco 77-74-70-72_293 +5
Neal Lancaster 73-74-72-74_293 +5
Troy Parker 75-72-73-74_294 +6
Michael Watson 71-69-77-77_294 +6
Tim Cantwell 74-75-73-73_295 +7
Cliff Kresge 75-74-71-75_295 +7
Doug Rohrbaugh 76-72-72-75_295 +7
Bobby Gage 73-72-73-77_295 +7
Brian Mogg 75-75-71-75_296 +8
Amandeep Johl 72-70-78-76_296 +8
Mike Grob 80-71-75-71_297 +9
Álvaro Pinedo 75-75-71-76_297 +9
Micah Rudosky 75-75-71-76_297 +9
Mike Stone 73-74-72-79_298 +10
Craig Vanhorn 74-74-75-76_299 +11
Rafael Barcellos 77-77-70-76_300 +12
Tom Stankowski 79-74-70-77_300 +12
Chris Sullivan 81-72-71-77_301 +13
Britt Pavelonis 78-73-74-76_301 +13
Tim Weinhart 74-78-75-74_301 +13
Todd Bailey 77-76-74-74_301 +13
Paul Parlane 79-76-73-73_301 +13
David Noto 76-70-77-79_302 +14
John O’Brien 76-79-73-74_302 +14
Michel Dagenais 73-77-73-80_303 +15
Donald Carpenter III 75-76-75-78_304 +16
Ted Tryba 73-77-72-82_304 +16
Ruben Gonzalez 79-74-74-77_304 +16
Richard Tinworth 79-77-74-74_304 +16
Kelly Berger 74-77-74-80_305 +17
John Smith 75-78-78-74_305 +17
Jeff Williams 79-77-73-78_307 +19
Danny Gonzales 79-80-73-75_307 +19
David Plumb 78-81-73-77_309 +21
Cristian Caballero 80-79-79-71_309 +21
Eric Egloff 74-82-78-76_310 +22
Perry Parker 79-78-71-84_312 +24
Mike Woodcock 78-78-78-79_313 +25
Scott Henderson 77-78-79-80_314 +26
John Connelly 76-80-78-80_314 +26
Hector Valdez 83-76-81-77_317 +29
Allen Abbott 83-77-76-83_319 +31
Tejal Patel 76-77-84-82_319 +31
David Cauthen 77-87-80-75_319 +31
John Kelly 80-82-82-81_325 +37
Kenny Bontz 86-82-79-82_329 +41
Greg Newberry 85-89-78-77_329 +41
Sath Nop 87-83-84-77_331 +43
Jeffrey Mason 78-88-85-84_335 +47
Christopher Moore 87-82-88-84_341 +53
Perfecto Miartus 90-92-95-86_363 +75
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.