PGA Tour Champions First Stage Qualifier-Orange County National Par Scores

The Associated Press

December 2, 2021, 3:18 PM

Thursday
At OC National-Panther Lake
Winter Garden, Fla.
Yardage: 7,162; Par: 72
Final Round

Jeff Gove 72-69-68-69_278  -10

Mark Brown 72-70-69-69_280   -8

John Riegger 73-69-72-67_281   -7

Ricardo Gonzalez 70-70-72-69_281   -7

Jarmo Sandelin 72-72-72-69_285   -3

Jay Jurecic 76-69-72-69_286   -2

Roderick Bastard 73-68-75-70_286   -2

Danny King 70-74-70-72_286   -2

Jody Bellflower 69-75-73-71_288    E

Dennis Hendershott 73-70-73-72_288    E

Jesús Rivas 73-73-71-73_290   +2

Roger Rowland 75-73-67-75_290   +2

Skip Kendall 74-70-71-75_290   +2

Chad Kurmel 74-73-67-76_290   +2

Frank Esposito 75-74-69-73_291   +3

José Coceres 76-71-70-74_291   +3

Ronaldo Francisco 77-74-70-72_293   +5

Neal Lancaster 73-74-72-74_293   +5

Troy Parker 75-72-73-74_294   +6

Michael Watson 71-69-77-77_294   +6

Tim Cantwell 74-75-73-73_295   +7

Cliff Kresge 75-74-71-75_295   +7

Doug Rohrbaugh 76-72-72-75_295   +7

Bobby Gage 73-72-73-77_295   +7

Brian Mogg 75-75-71-75_296   +8

Amandeep Johl 72-70-78-76_296   +8

Mike Grob 80-71-75-71_297   +9

Álvaro Pinedo 75-75-71-76_297   +9

Micah Rudosky 75-75-71-76_297   +9

Mike Stone 73-74-72-79_298  +10

Craig Vanhorn 74-74-75-76_299  +11

Rafael Barcellos 77-77-70-76_300  +12

Tom Stankowski 79-74-70-77_300  +12

Chris Sullivan 81-72-71-77_301  +13

Britt Pavelonis 78-73-74-76_301  +13

Tim Weinhart 74-78-75-74_301  +13

Todd Bailey 77-76-74-74_301  +13

Paul Parlane 79-76-73-73_301  +13

David Noto 76-70-77-79_302  +14

John O’Brien 76-79-73-74_302  +14

Michel Dagenais 73-77-73-80_303  +15

Donald Carpenter III 75-76-75-78_304  +16

Ted Tryba 73-77-72-82_304  +16

Ruben Gonzalez 79-74-74-77_304  +16

Richard Tinworth 79-77-74-74_304  +16

Kelly Berger 74-77-74-80_305  +17

John Smith 75-78-78-74_305  +17

Jeff Williams 79-77-73-78_307  +19

Danny Gonzales 79-80-73-75_307  +19

David Plumb 78-81-73-77_309  +21

Cristian Caballero 80-79-79-71_309  +21

Eric Egloff 74-82-78-76_310  +22

Perry Parker 79-78-71-84_312  +24

Mike Woodcock 78-78-78-79_313  +25

Scott Henderson 77-78-79-80_314  +26

John Connelly 76-80-78-80_314  +26

Hector Valdez 83-76-81-77_317  +29

Allen Abbott 83-77-76-83_319  +31

Tejal Patel 76-77-84-82_319  +31

David Cauthen 77-87-80-75_319  +31

John Kelly 80-82-82-81_325  +37

Kenny Bontz 86-82-79-82_329  +41

Greg Newberry 85-89-78-77_329  +41

Sath Nop 87-83-84-77_331  +43

Jeffrey Mason 78-88-85-84_335  +47

Christopher Moore 87-82-88-84_341  +53

Perfecto Miartus 90-92-95-86_363  +75

