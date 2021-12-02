PGA Tour Champions First Stage Qualifier-Orange County National Par Scores

Thursday At OC National-Panther Lake Winter Garden, Fla. Yardage: 7,162; Par: 72 Final Round Jeff Gove 72-69-68-69_278 -10 Mark Brown 72-70-69-69_280 -8…

Jeff Gove 72-69-68-69_278 -10

Mark Brown 72-70-69-69_280 -8

John Riegger 73-69-72-67_281 -7

Ricardo Gonzalez 70-70-72-69_281 -7

Jarmo Sandelin 72-72-72-69_285 -3

Jay Jurecic 76-69-72-69_286 -2

Roderick Bastard 73-68-75-70_286 -2

Danny King 70-74-70-72_286 -2

Jody Bellflower 69-75-73-71_288 E

Dennis Hendershott 73-70-73-72_288 E

Jesús Rivas 73-73-71-73_290 +2

Roger Rowland 75-73-67-75_290 +2

Skip Kendall 74-70-71-75_290 +2

Chad Kurmel 74-73-67-76_290 +2

Frank Esposito 75-74-69-73_291 +3

José Coceres 76-71-70-74_291 +3

Ronaldo Francisco 77-74-70-72_293 +5

Neal Lancaster 73-74-72-74_293 +5

Troy Parker 75-72-73-74_294 +6

Michael Watson 71-69-77-77_294 +6

Tim Cantwell 74-75-73-73_295 +7

Cliff Kresge 75-74-71-75_295 +7

Doug Rohrbaugh 76-72-72-75_295 +7

Bobby Gage 73-72-73-77_295 +7

Brian Mogg 75-75-71-75_296 +8

Amandeep Johl 72-70-78-76_296 +8

Mike Grob 80-71-75-71_297 +9

Álvaro Pinedo 75-75-71-76_297 +9

Micah Rudosky 75-75-71-76_297 +9

Mike Stone 73-74-72-79_298 +10

Craig Vanhorn 74-74-75-76_299 +11

Rafael Barcellos 77-77-70-76_300 +12

Tom Stankowski 79-74-70-77_300 +12

Chris Sullivan 81-72-71-77_301 +13

Britt Pavelonis 78-73-74-76_301 +13

Tim Weinhart 74-78-75-74_301 +13

Todd Bailey 77-76-74-74_301 +13

Paul Parlane 79-76-73-73_301 +13

David Noto 76-70-77-79_302 +14

John O’Brien 76-79-73-74_302 +14

Michel Dagenais 73-77-73-80_303 +15

Donald Carpenter III 75-76-75-78_304 +16

Ted Tryba 73-77-72-82_304 +16

Ruben Gonzalez 79-74-74-77_304 +16

Richard Tinworth 79-77-74-74_304 +16

Kelly Berger 74-77-74-80_305 +17

John Smith 75-78-78-74_305 +17

Jeff Williams 79-77-73-78_307 +19

Danny Gonzales 79-80-73-75_307 +19

David Plumb 78-81-73-77_309 +21

Cristian Caballero 80-79-79-71_309 +21

Eric Egloff 74-82-78-76_310 +22

Perry Parker 79-78-71-84_312 +24

Mike Woodcock 78-78-78-79_313 +25

Scott Henderson 77-78-79-80_314 +26

John Connelly 76-80-78-80_314 +26

Hector Valdez 83-76-81-77_317 +29

Allen Abbott 83-77-76-83_319 +31

Tejal Patel 76-77-84-82_319 +31

David Cauthen 77-87-80-75_319 +31

John Kelly 80-82-82-81_325 +37

Kenny Bontz 86-82-79-82_329 +41

Greg Newberry 85-89-78-77_329 +41

Sath Nop 87-83-84-77_331 +43

Jeffrey Mason 78-88-85-84_335 +47

Christopher Moore 87-82-88-84_341 +53

Perfecto Miartus 90-92-95-86_363 +75

