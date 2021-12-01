PGA Tour Champions First Stage Qualifier-Orange County National Par Scores

|Wednesday
|At OC National-Panther Lake
|Winter Garden, Fla.
|Yardage: 7,162; Par: 72
|Third Round
Jeff Gove 72-69-68_209 -7
Mark Brown 72-70-69_211 -5
Ricardo Gonzalez 70-70-72_212 -4
Chad Kurmel 74-73-67_214 -2
Danny King 70-74-70_214 -2
John Riegger 73-69-72_214 -2
Roger Rowland 75-73-67_215 -1
Skip Kendall 74-70-71_215 -1
Jarmo Sandelin 72-72-72_216 E
Dennis Hendershott 73-70-73_216 E
Roderick Bastard 73-68-75_216 E
Jesús Rivas 73-73-71_217 +1
José Coceres 76-71-70_217 +1
Jay Jurecic 76-69-72_217 +1
Jody Bellflower 69-75-73_217 +1
Michael Watson 71-69-77_217 +1
Frank Esposito 75-74-69_218 +2
Bobby Gage 73-72-73_218 +2
Mike Stone 73-74-72_219 +3
Neal Lancaster 73-74-72_219 +3
Marcus Meloan 72-74-73_219 +3
Cliff Kresge 75-74-71_220 +4
Doug Rohrbaugh 76-72-72_220 +4
Troy Parker 75-72-73_220 +4
Amandeep Johl 72-70-78_220 +4
Ronaldo Francisco 77-74-70_221 +5
Micah Rudosky 75-75-71_221 +5
Brian Mogg 75-75-71_221 +5
Álvaro Pinedo 75-75-71_221 +5
Ted Tryba 73-77-72_222 +6
Tim Cantwell 74-75-73_222 +6
Michel Dagenais 73-77-73_223 +7
Tom Stankowski 79-74-70_223 +7
Craig Vanhorn 74-74-75_223 +7
David Noto 76-70-77_223 +7
TJ Cosgrove 74-74-76_224 +8
Chris Sullivan 81-72-71_224 +8
Rafael Barcellos 77-77-70_224 +8
Britt Pavelonis 78-73-74_225 +9
Kelly Berger 74-77-74_225 +9
Donald Carpenter III 75-76-75_226 +10
Mike Grob 80-71-75_226 +10
Tim Weinhart 74-78-75_227 +11
Todd Bailey 77-76-74_227 +11
Ruben Gonzalez 79-74-74_227 +11
John O’Brien 76-79-73_228 +12
Paul Parlane 79-76-73_228 +12
Perry Parker 79-78-71_228 +12
Mike Genovese 80-74-75_229 +13
Jeff Williams 79-77-73_229 +13
Richard Tinworth 79-77-74_230 +14
John Smith 75-78-78_231 +15
David Plumb 78-81-73_232 +16
Danny Gonzales 79-80-73_232 +16
Scott Henderson 77-78-79_234 +18
John Connelly 76-80-78_234 +18
Mike Woodcock 78-78-78_234 +18
Eric Egloff 74-82-78_234 +18
Allen Abbott 83-77-76_236 +20
Tejal Patel 76-77-84_237 +21
Cristian Caballero 80-79-79_238 +22
Hector Valdez 83-76-81_240 +24
John Kelly 80-82-82_244 +28
David Cauthen 77-87-80_244 +28
Kenny Bontz 86-82-79_247 +31
Jeffrey Mason 78-88-85_251 +35
Greg Newberry 85-89-78_252 +36
Sath Nop 87-83-84_254 +38
Christopher Moore 87-82-88_257 +41
Perfecto Miartus 90-92-95_277 +61
