PGA Tour Champions First Stage Qualifier-Orange County National Par Scores

Wednesday At OC National-Panther Lake Winter Garden, Fla. Yardage: 7,162; Par: 72 Third Round

Jeff Gove 72-69-68_209 -7

Mark Brown 72-70-69_211 -5

Ricardo Gonzalez 70-70-72_212 -4

Chad Kurmel 74-73-67_214 -2

Danny King 70-74-70_214 -2

John Riegger 73-69-72_214 -2

Roger Rowland 75-73-67_215 -1

Skip Kendall 74-70-71_215 -1

Jarmo Sandelin 72-72-72_216 E

Dennis Hendershott 73-70-73_216 E

Roderick Bastard 73-68-75_216 E

Jesús Rivas 73-73-71_217 +1

José Coceres 76-71-70_217 +1

Jay Jurecic 76-69-72_217 +1

Jody Bellflower 69-75-73_217 +1

Michael Watson 71-69-77_217 +1

Frank Esposito 75-74-69_218 +2

Bobby Gage 73-72-73_218 +2

Mike Stone 73-74-72_219 +3

Neal Lancaster 73-74-72_219 +3

Marcus Meloan 72-74-73_219 +3

Cliff Kresge 75-74-71_220 +4

Doug Rohrbaugh 76-72-72_220 +4

Troy Parker 75-72-73_220 +4

Amandeep Johl 72-70-78_220 +4

Ronaldo Francisco 77-74-70_221 +5

Micah Rudosky 75-75-71_221 +5

Brian Mogg 75-75-71_221 +5

Álvaro Pinedo 75-75-71_221 +5

Ted Tryba 73-77-72_222 +6

Tim Cantwell 74-75-73_222 +6

Michel Dagenais 73-77-73_223 +7

Tom Stankowski 79-74-70_223 +7

Craig Vanhorn 74-74-75_223 +7

David Noto 76-70-77_223 +7

TJ Cosgrove 74-74-76_224 +8

Chris Sullivan 81-72-71_224 +8

Rafael Barcellos 77-77-70_224 +8

Britt Pavelonis 78-73-74_225 +9

Kelly Berger 74-77-74_225 +9

Donald Carpenter III 75-76-75_226 +10

Mike Grob 80-71-75_226 +10

Tim Weinhart 74-78-75_227 +11

Todd Bailey 77-76-74_227 +11

Ruben Gonzalez 79-74-74_227 +11

John O’Brien 76-79-73_228 +12

Paul Parlane 79-76-73_228 +12

Perry Parker 79-78-71_228 +12

Mike Genovese 80-74-75_229 +13

Jeff Williams 79-77-73_229 +13

Richard Tinworth 79-77-74_230 +14

John Smith 75-78-78_231 +15

David Plumb 78-81-73_232 +16

Danny Gonzales 79-80-73_232 +16

Scott Henderson 77-78-79_234 +18

John Connelly 76-80-78_234 +18

Mike Woodcock 78-78-78_234 +18

Eric Egloff 74-82-78_234 +18

Allen Abbott 83-77-76_236 +20

Tejal Patel 76-77-84_237 +21

Cristian Caballero 80-79-79_238 +22

Hector Valdez 83-76-81_240 +24

John Kelly 80-82-82_244 +28

David Cauthen 77-87-80_244 +28

Kenny Bontz 86-82-79_247 +31

Jeffrey Mason 78-88-85_251 +35

Greg Newberry 85-89-78_252 +36

Sath Nop 87-83-84_254 +38

Christopher Moore 87-82-88_257 +41

Perfecto Miartus 90-92-95_277 +61

