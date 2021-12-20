Odermatt leads Aliprandini in another Badia giant slalom

LA VILLA, Italy (AP) — After finishing second a day earlier, overall World Cup leader Marco Odermatt stood first after…

LA VILLA, Italy (AP) — After finishing second a day earlier, overall World Cup leader Marco Odermatt stood first after the opening leg of another giant slalom in Alta Badia on Monday.

Odermatt was 0.18 seconds ahead of local favorite Luca De Aliprandini of Italy and 0.86 ahead of Alexander Schmid of Germany.

Odermatt won the opening two GS races of the season but finished behind Norwegian winner Henrik Kristoffersen on the same Gran Risa course on Sunday.

Kristoffersen is fifth, 0.99 behind.

The 31-year-old Aliprandini won the silver medal in giant slalom at last season’s world championships in Cortina d’Ampezzo but has never finished on the podium in a World Cup race.

Schmid’s four World Cup podiums have all come in either team or individual parallel races.

American skier River Radamus in eighth was the only racer who started outside the top 15 to finish within the top 10.

Radamus matched his career best by finishing sixth on Sunday.

