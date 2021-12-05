NCAA Women’s Div I Volleyball Tournament Glance

All Times EST First Round Thursday, Dec. 2 Dayton def. Marquette, 25-20, 25-21, 24-26, 25-23 Miami def. South Alabama, 23-25,…

All Times EST First Round Thursday, Dec. 2

Dayton def. Marquette, 25-20, 25-21, 24-26, 25-23

Miami def. South Alabama, 23-25, 25-20, 29-27, 25-19

Rice def. San Diego, 25-20, 25-19, 25-20

Washington St. def. N. Colorado, 25-17, 25-15, 25-20

Kansas def. Oregon, 25-21, 25-21, 25-22

Florida def. Florida A&M, 25-11, 25-14, 25-8

Purdue def. Illinois, 25-21, 25-17, 25-11

Baylor def. Texas A&M-CC 25-22, 25-12, 26-24

Creighton def. Mississippi, 25-21, 25-15, 25-13

Texas def. Sacred Heart, 25-19, 25-17, 25-19

Friday, Dec. 3

Ball St. def. Michigan, 25-17, 22-25, 25-18, 25-27, 15-8

Penn St. def. Towson, 25-11, 25-27, 25-20, 25-21

W. Kentucky def. South Carolina, 25-20, 25-13, 25-19

Tennessee def. North Carolina, 25-20, 25-19, 24-26, 25-15

Illinois def. West Virginia, 23-25, 25-12, 25-22, 25-20

Florida St. def. Kansas St., 25-20, 25-16, 25-17

Stanford def. Iowa St., 25-19, 23-25, 25-18, 25-17

Florida Gulf Coast def. Texas Tech, 14-25, 16-25, 25-23, 25-15, 15-7

Utah def. Utah Valley, 25-16, 22-25, 25-19, 25-11

Louisville def. Illinois College, 25-11. 25-20. 25-11

Ohio St. def, Howard, 25-12, 25-7, 25-10

Pittsburgh def. UMBC, 25-23. 25-13. 25-18

Georgia Tech def. The Citadel, 25-21, 25-15, 28-26

Hawaii def. Mississippi St., 17-25, 25-14, 25-13, 21-25, 15-11

Kentucky def. SE Missouri, 25-15, 25-14, 25-19

UCF def. Pepperdine, 25-19, 22-23, 24-26, 25-21

Nebraska def. Campbell, 25-14, 25-14, 25-17

Wisconsin def. Colgate, 25-12, 25-15, 25-14

Minnesota def. South Dakota, 25-19, 25-22, 25-17

BYU def. Boise St., 25-6, 25-19, 25-10

UCLA def. Fairfield, 29-27, 25-23, 26-24

Washington def. Brown, 25-15, 25-13, 25-20

Second Round Friday, Dec. 3

Purdue def. Dayton, 25-27, 19-25, 25-15, 25-6, 15-5

Florida def. Miami, 25-15, 25-20, 25-16

Baylor def. Washington St., 27-25, 25-21, 25-20

Kansas def. Creighton, 25-13, 26-24, 19-25, 25-22

Texas def. Rice, 25-21, 25-23, 25-19

Saturday, Dec. 4

Illinois def. Kentucky, 25-22, 20-25, 25-10, 25-21

Louisville def. Ball St., 29-27, 25-11, 25-19

Ohio St. def. Tennessee, 25-18, 14-25, 25-21, 25-21

Pittsburgh def. Penn St., 25-22, 23-25, 25-22, 25-23

Wisconsin def. Florida Gulf Coast, 25-17, 25-20, 25-15

Georgia Tech def. W. Kentucky, 25-21, 25-18, 25-23

Nebraska def. Florida St., 25-20, 25-22, 25-17

Minnesota def. Stanford, 25-20, 25-18, 25-17

BYU def. Utah, 17-25, 25-22, 25-23, 25-23

UCLA def. UCF, 25-27, 25-13, 19-25, 25-22, 15-7

Washington def. Hawaii, 25-16, 25-14, 25-13

Third Round

Louisville vs. Florida, TBD

Pittsburgh vs. Kansas, TBD

Georgia Tech vs. Ohio St., TBD

Purdue vs. BYU, TBD

Baylor vs. Minnesota, TBD

Nebraska vs. Illinois, TBD

Wisconsin vs. UCLA, TBD

Texas vs. Washington, TBD

Quarterfinal

Third Round winners, TBD

Semifinal

Quarterfinal winners, TBD

Championship

Semifinal winners, TBD

