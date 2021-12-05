NCAA Women’s Div I Volleyball Tournament Glance

|All Times EST
|First Round
|Thursday, Dec. 2
Dayton def. Marquette, 25-20, 25-21, 24-26, 25-23
Miami def. South Alabama, 23-25, 25-20, 29-27, 25-19
Rice def. San Diego, 25-20, 25-19, 25-20
Washington St. def. N. Colorado, 25-17, 25-15, 25-20
Kansas def. Oregon, 25-21, 25-21, 25-22
Florida def. Florida A&M, 25-11, 25-14, 25-8
Purdue def. Illinois, 25-21, 25-17, 25-11
Baylor def. Texas A&M-CC 25-22, 25-12, 26-24
Creighton def. Mississippi, 25-21, 25-15, 25-13
Texas def. Sacred Heart, 25-19, 25-17, 25-19
|Friday, Dec. 3
Ball St. def. Michigan, 25-17, 22-25, 25-18, 25-27, 15-8
Penn St. def. Towson, 25-11, 25-27, 25-20, 25-21
W. Kentucky def. South Carolina, 25-20, 25-13, 25-19
Tennessee def. North Carolina, 25-20, 25-19, 24-26, 25-15
Illinois def. West Virginia, 23-25, 25-12, 25-22, 25-20
Florida St. def. Kansas St., 25-20, 25-16, 25-17
Stanford def. Iowa St., 25-19, 23-25, 25-18, 25-17
Florida Gulf Coast def. Texas Tech, 14-25, 16-25, 25-23, 25-15, 15-7
Utah def. Utah Valley, 25-16, 22-25, 25-19, 25-11
Louisville def. Illinois College, 25-11. 25-20. 25-11
Ohio St. def, Howard, 25-12, 25-7, 25-10
Pittsburgh def. UMBC, 25-23. 25-13. 25-18
Georgia Tech def. The Citadel, 25-21, 25-15, 28-26
Hawaii def. Mississippi St., 17-25, 25-14, 25-13, 21-25, 15-11
Kentucky def. SE Missouri, 25-15, 25-14, 25-19
UCF def. Pepperdine, 25-19, 22-23, 24-26, 25-21
Nebraska def. Campbell, 25-14, 25-14, 25-17
Wisconsin def. Colgate, 25-12, 25-15, 25-14
Minnesota def. South Dakota, 25-19, 25-22, 25-17
BYU def. Boise St., 25-6, 25-19, 25-10
UCLA def. Fairfield, 29-27, 25-23, 26-24
Washington def. Brown, 25-15, 25-13, 25-20
|Second Round
|Friday, Dec. 3
Purdue def. Dayton, 25-27, 19-25, 25-15, 25-6, 15-5
Florida def. Miami, 25-15, 25-20, 25-16
Baylor def. Washington St., 27-25, 25-21, 25-20
Kansas def. Creighton, 25-13, 26-24, 19-25, 25-22
Texas def. Rice, 25-21, 25-23, 25-19
|Saturday, Dec. 4
Illinois def. Kentucky, 25-22, 20-25, 25-10, 25-21
Louisville def. Ball St., 29-27, 25-11, 25-19
Ohio St. def. Tennessee, 25-18, 14-25, 25-21, 25-21
Pittsburgh def. Penn St., 25-22, 23-25, 25-22, 25-23
Wisconsin def. Florida Gulf Coast, 25-17, 25-20, 25-15
Georgia Tech def. W. Kentucky, 25-21, 25-18, 25-23
Nebraska def. Florida St., 25-20, 25-22, 25-17
Minnesota def. Stanford, 25-20, 25-18, 25-17
BYU def. Utah, 17-25, 25-22, 25-23, 25-23
UCLA def. UCF, 25-27, 25-13, 19-25, 25-22, 15-7
Washington def. Hawaii, 25-16, 25-14, 25-13
|Third Round
Louisville vs. Florida, TBD
Pittsburgh vs. Kansas, TBD
Georgia Tech vs. Ohio St., TBD
Purdue vs. BYU, TBD
Baylor vs. Minnesota, TBD
Nebraska vs. Illinois, TBD
Wisconsin vs. UCLA, TBD
Texas vs. Washington, TBD
|Quarterfinal
Third Round winners, TBD
|Semifinal
Quarterfinal winners, TBD
|Championship
Semifinal winners, TBD
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.