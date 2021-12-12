CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New York's COVID surge is back | Doctors see signs omicron milder than delta | Hospitalization spike triggers Md. action plan | Infection rates in DC region
Home » Sports » Maddison stars in Leicester's…

Maddison stars in Leicester’s 4-0 win over Newcastle in EPL

The Associated Press

December 12, 2021, 11:12 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LEICESTER, England (AP) — James Maddison scored one goal and played a part in the other three as Leicester beat Newcastle 4-0 to keep the visitors in the Premier League’s relegation zone on Sunday.

Youri Tielemans, playing in his 100th Premier League game, netted twice and Patson Daka also scored but Maddison stood out at King Power Stadium with a virtuoso performance in midfield that combined creativity and finishing ability.

Maddison was tripped in the penalty area for a penalty that was converted by Tielemans in the 38th minute to put Leicester ahead.

He then produced a wonderful pass with the outside of his boot to send Harvey Barnes clear, with the winger having the simplest of tasks to pass inside for Patson Daka to tap into an empty net in the 57th.

Maddison laid the ball off for Tielemans to score the third goal from close range in the 81st, then played a one-two with Daka before powering a finish into the far corner in the 85th.

Maddison was substituted to a standing ovation moments later.

The closest Newcastle came to scoring was when Timothy Castagne’s backpass almost went into his own net, only for goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel to scramble back and clear off the line.

Newcastle, which was recently bought by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund to become one of the world’s richest teams, stayed in next-to-last place — three points from safety after 16 games.

Leicester jumped to eighth.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Air Force to focus on set of issues to counter new world challenges

OMB offers new guidance on federal contractor vaccine mandate, as compliance ticks up for feds

Energy Dept. backs 17 green federal building upgrades as 'preview' of future spending

Through new Office of Digital Transformation, FDA putting business ahead of IT

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up