CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New York's COVID surge is back | Doctors see signs omicron milder than delta | Hospitalization spike triggers Md. action plan | Infection rates in DC region
Home » Sports » Leverkusen collapses in 5-2…

Leverkusen collapses in 5-2 loss at Frankfurt in Bundesliga

The Associated Press

December 12, 2021, 1:54 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Bayer Leverkusen threw away a two-goal lead to lose 5-2 at Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday and miss the chance to put pressure on the Bundesliga leaders.

Leverkusen’s defeat is another boost to table-topping Bayern Munich, which extended its lead to six points Saturday when it beat Mainz and second-place Borussia Dortmund drew at Bochum.

Two early goals from Patrick Schick briefly seemed to have put Leverkusen in control but Brazilian defender Tuta soon responded with a volleyed goal for Frankfurt before Jesper Lindstrom equalized on a counterattack.

Evan Ndicka gave Frankfurt the lead for the first time in the 50th minute on a rebound before Kristijan Jakic and Djibril Sow extended Frankfurt’s lead.

Leverkusen stays third after missing a chance to move to within a point of Dortmund, while Frankfurt rises three places to ninth.

FÜRTH BEATS UNION

Promoted Greuther Fürth finally achieved a historic win in the Bundesliga, but no fans were there to see it.

Norwegian striker Havard Nielsen’s goal was enough for Fürth to beat Union Berlin 1-0 for its first win of the season, though Fürth stays last. It was also the club’s first-ever home win in the top division after failing to win any of its home games in its only previous Bundesliga season in 2012-13.

Cheers from club staff echoed around the stadium after Nielsen’s deflected shot during a scramble in the box in the 56th. Fürth’s home state of Bavaria ruled last week to bar fans from sports events after a rise in coronavirus cases. Union stays sixth.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Congressional auditors point to challenges ahead for Pentagon’s CMMC program

Air Force to focus on set of issues to counter new world challenges

Energy Dept. backs 17 green federal building upgrades as 'preview' of future spending

OMB offers new guidance on federal contractor vaccine mandate, as compliance ticks up for feds

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up