Eriksen’s contract at Inter terminated in mutual agreement

MILAN (AP) — Christian Eriksen’s contract with Inter Milan was terminated by mutual agreement on Friday, six months after he…

MILAN (AP) — Christian Eriksen’s contract with Inter Milan was terminated by mutual agreement on Friday, six months after he had a cardiac arrest at the European Championship.

The 29-year-old Eriksen is prohibited from playing in Italy with an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator due to local health regulations. But he could continue his career in another country where the rules are different.

“The club and the entire Nerazzurri family wish Christian all the very best for his future,” Inter said in a statement. “Although Inter and Christian are now parting ways, the bond shall never be broken. The good times, the goals, the victories, those Scudetto celebrations with fans outside San Siro — all this will remain forever in Nerazzurri history.”

Eriksen has not played since falling face-first onto the field during Denmark’s opening match at the European Championship against Finland on June 12. His teammates formed a protective wall around him as medical workers resuscitated him with a defibrillator.

Eriksen spent a week in the hospital, where he had a type of pacemaker fitted.

Eriksen joined Inter in January 2020 from Tottenham and his contract was due to expire in 2024. The midfielder played 60 matches for Inter, helping the club win Serie A last season, and scored eight goals.

Eriksen recently resumed training in Denmark at Odense Boldklub, the club where he started his career.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.