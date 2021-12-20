CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Novavaz vaccine OK'd in EU | Va. eyes test-to-stay | 3 DC schools go virtual | 'Is It Normal Yet?' podcast: Hospital bed shortages | Latest DC region trends
Home » Sports » ECHL Glance

ECHL Glance

The Associated Press

December 20, 2021, 10:09 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 21 15 5 1 0 31 78 53
Trois-Rivieres 23 14 8 0 1 29 87 73
Adirondack 19 10 8 1 0 21 55 62
Reading 19 8 6 4 1 21 52 62
Maine 23 8 11 3 1 20 69 83
Worcester 19 8 10 0 1 17 60 67

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Jacksonville 25 15 8 1 1 32 77 62
Florida 25 13 7 2 3 31 82 66
Orlando 24 13 10 1 0 27 72 76
Atlanta 24 11 11 2 0 24 62 66
Greenville 23 9 10 3 1 22 66 72
Norfolk 25 10 14 0 1 21 66 91
South Carolina 23 9 12 2 0 20 55 71

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 23 16 6 0 1 33 87 60
Wheeling 23 14 8 1 0 29 90 72
Fort Wayne 23 13 7 3 0 29 72 60
Cincinnati 25 14 11 0 0 28 83 77
Kalamazoo 22 12 10 0 0 24 75 80
Indy 23 8 12 2 1 19 79 85
Iowa 24 8 13 2 1 19 61 96

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utah 26 17 8 1 0 35 95 73
Idaho 25 16 8 0 1 33 75 50
Rapid City 26 11 12 1 2 25 79 82
Tulsa 21 11 9 0 1 23 65 61
Kansas City 24 10 13 1 0 21 68 82
Wichita 24 10 13 1 0 21 70 77
Allen 20 8 9 3 0 19 65 86

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Kalamazoo 8, Indy 6

Jacksonville 5, South Carolina 2

Toledo 2, Greenville 1

Utah 5, Wichita 3

Cincinnati 5, Fort Wayne 3

Orlando 5, Tulsa 2

Idaho 3, Rapid City 0

Newfoundland at Adirondack, ppd

Worcester at Reading, ppd

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

CISA updates marching orders for agencies on critical 'Log4j' vulnerability

McDonough warns of 'deleterious' impact of full-year continuing resolution on VA operations

Biden seeks a higher standard for federal customer experience. How well is it already working?

USPS keeps 'extraordinary measures' for mail-in ballots in place through 2028 under lawsuit settlement

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up