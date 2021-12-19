CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 'Tsunami' coming for unvaccinated | Hospitals struggle as beds fill | Long lines at testing clinics | Latest DC region trends
Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly suspended for 4 games

The Associated Press

December 19, 2021, 8:11 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Chicago forward Brett Connolly was suspended for four games without pay by the NHL on Saturday for interference against Dallas forward Tanner Kero.

Connolly was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct in the first period of Chicago’s 4-3 overtime loss at Dallas on Saturday night.

Connelly rode Kero into the boards. Kero was taken from the ice on a stretcher with his head immobilized. Kero taken to a hospital for precautionary measures and evaluation, and coach Rick Bowness said after the game that the player had a concussion.

The suspension will cost Connolly $70,000.

