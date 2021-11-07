CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC’s biggest COVID-19 challenges? | Pfizer's COVID-19 pill study | Vaccine clinics coming in Prince George's | Latest vaccine numbers
Wondolowski scores 171st goal, Earthquakes tie FC Dallas 1-1

The Associated Press

November 7, 2021, 8:36 PM

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Chris Wondolowski scored his 171st — and possibly final — career goal to help the San Jose Earthquakes tie 1-1 with FC Dallas on Sunday night, the final day of the regular season. Neither team is playoff-bound.

The 38-year-old Wondolowski, in his 18th and likely last season, put away a one-touch shot from near the penalty spot off a low cross played by Marcos López to give San Jose (10-13-10) a 1-0 lead in the 34th minute.

Wondolowski scored five goals this season and is the all-time goals leader in MLS.

San Jose had 59.6% possession and outshot Dallas (7-15-11) 26-7.

Jáder Obrian, a 26-year-old Colombian in his first MLS season, scored his ninth goal to make it 1-1 in the 42nd minute. Jesús Ferreira played a clearance of a San Jose corner kick and Obrian outraced Earthquakes defenders to ball before beating goalkeeper Daniel Vega, who came off his line, with a roller inside the post.

Jimmy Maurer had six saves for Dallas.

