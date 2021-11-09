Women’s College Basketball Scores

Tuesday, Nov. 9
EAST
Boston College 86, Harvard 60
Coppin St. 73, La Salle 70
George Washington 58, American U. 47
Iona 60, Bryant 56
Marist 52, Drexel 50
Maryland 97, Longwood 67
Niagara 81, Loyola (Md.) 71
Saint Joseph’s 84, Md.-Eastern Shore 49
St. Bonaventure 61, Robert Morris 53
UMass 87, CCSU 50
Yale 63, Providence 57, OT
SOUTH
Appalachian St. 75, Lees-McRae 41
Campbell 99, Pfeiffer 35
Charlotte 63, Richmond 45
Coastal Carolina 117, Agnes Scott 25
Elon 68, High Point 66
Florida 84, Georgia St. 70
Florida Gulf Coast 105, Florida Memorial 41
Jacksonville St. 89, Auburn-Montgomery 39
LSU 82, Nicholls 40
Miami 72, Jackson St. 67
Murray St. 79, Asbury 40
North Alabama 114, Blackburn College 52
North Carolina 92, NC A&T 47
South Alabama 63, Mobile 59
South Carolina 66, NC State 57
Southern Miss. 72, William Carey 42
Stetson 127, Johnson (FL) 36
Tulane 66, Southeastern 58
UNC-Greensboro 52, UNC-Asheville 48
Virginia Tech 76, Davidson 57
W. Carolina 72, Emory & Henry 48
MIDWEST
Akron 97, Slippery Rock 54
Ball St. 84, Milwaukee 75, OT
Dayton 73, Alabama A&M 52
Fort Wayne 102, Manchester 35
Illinois 73, NC Central 56
Iowa St. 65, Nebraska-Omaha 38
Jacksonville 69, Minnesota 66
Loyola Chicago 63, Detroit 40
N. Iowa 63, Saint Louis 54
Nebraska 108, Maine 50
W. Michigan 95, Kentucky State 58
Wichita St. 78, Chicago St. 34
Youngstown St. 70, E. Michigan 67
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas St. 83, Central Baptist College 52
Houston 80, Howard 48
SMU 75, UMKC 63
FAR WEST
Montana St. 69, Carroll College 60
San Diego St. 72, Cal State Los Angeles 57
UC Irvine 114, Westcliff 53
Wyoming 67, CSU-Pueblo 53
___
