Women’s College Basketball Scores

Tuesday, Nov. 9 EAST Boston College 86, Harvard 60 Coppin St. 73, La Salle 70 George Washington 58, American U.…

Tuesday, Nov. 9

EAST

Boston College 86, Harvard 60

Coppin St. 73, La Salle 70

George Washington 58, American U. 47

Iona 60, Bryant 56

Marist 52, Drexel 50

Maryland 97, Longwood 67

Niagara 81, Loyola (Md.) 71

Saint Joseph’s 84, Md.-Eastern Shore 49

St. Bonaventure 61, Robert Morris 53

UMass 87, CCSU 50

Yale 63, Providence 57, OT

SOUTH

Appalachian St. 75, Lees-McRae 41

Campbell 99, Pfeiffer 35

Charlotte 63, Richmond 45

Coastal Carolina 117, Agnes Scott 25

Elon 68, High Point 66

Florida 84, Georgia St. 70

Florida Gulf Coast 105, Florida Memorial 41

Jacksonville St. 89, Auburn-Montgomery 39

LSU 82, Nicholls 40

Miami 72, Jackson St. 67

Murray St. 79, Asbury 40

North Alabama 114, Blackburn College 52

North Carolina 92, NC A&T 47

South Alabama 63, Mobile 59

South Carolina 66, NC State 57

Southern Miss. 72, William Carey 42

Stetson 127, Johnson (FL) 36

Tulane 66, Southeastern 58

UNC-Greensboro 52, UNC-Asheville 48

Virginia Tech 76, Davidson 57

W. Carolina 72, Emory & Henry 48

MIDWEST

Akron 97, Slippery Rock 54

Ball St. 84, Milwaukee 75, OT

Dayton 73, Alabama A&M 52

Fort Wayne 102, Manchester 35

Illinois 73, NC Central 56

Iowa St. 65, Nebraska-Omaha 38

Jacksonville 69, Minnesota 66

Loyola Chicago 63, Detroit 40

N. Iowa 63, Saint Louis 54

Nebraska 108, Maine 50

W. Michigan 95, Kentucky State 58

Wichita St. 78, Chicago St. 34

Youngstown St. 70, E. Michigan 67

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas St. 83, Central Baptist College 52

Houston 80, Howard 48

SMU 75, UMKC 63

FAR WEST

Montana St. 69, Carroll College 60

San Diego St. 72, Cal State Los Angeles 57

UC Irvine 114, Westcliff 53

Wyoming 67, CSU-Pueblo 53

