Women’s College Basketball Scores

Friday, Nov. 26

EAST

George Washington 46, UT Martin 37

UMass 81, S. Dakota St. 63

SOUTH

Ark.-Pine Bluff 76, Southern Miss. 57

Auburn 91, Charleston Southern 42

FIU 64, Chicago St. 46

Georgia Southern 72, SC State 57

Mercer 67, South Alabama 53

Missouri St. 76, Virginia Tech 68

North Carolina 72, VCU 59

Old Dominion 67, Saint Joseph’s 50

Rhode Island 80, Virginia 70

South Florida 57, Stanford 54

Tulsa 70, FAU 68

Vanderbilt 51, Rutgers 40

MIDWEST

Marquette 59, Middle Tennessee 55, OT

Youngstown St. 70, LIU 55

SOUTHWEST

Fordham 67, Houston 53

FAR WEST

Baylor 62, Arizona St. 52

Kent St. 75, UCLA 69

