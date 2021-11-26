Women’s College Basketball Scores

Friday, Nov. 26
EAST
George Washington 46, UT Martin 37
UMass 81, S. Dakota St. 63
SOUTH
Ark.-Pine Bluff 76, Southern Miss. 57
Auburn 91, Charleston Southern 42
FIU 64, Chicago St. 46
Georgia Southern 72, SC State 57
Mercer 67, South Alabama 53
Missouri St. 76, Virginia Tech 68
North Carolina 72, VCU 59
Old Dominion 67, Saint Joseph’s 50
Rhode Island 80, Virginia 70
South Florida 57, Stanford 54
Tulsa 70, FAU 68
Vanderbilt 51, Rutgers 40
MIDWEST
Marquette 59, Middle Tennessee 55, OT
Youngstown St. 70, LIU 55
SOUTHWEST
Fordham 67, Houston 53
FAR WEST
Baylor 62, Arizona St. 52
Kent St. 75, UCLA 69
