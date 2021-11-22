Women’s College Basketball Scores

Monday, Nov. 22 EAST Buffalo 88, Syracuse 79 George Washington 54, Quinnipiac 50 Holy Cross 79, Connecticut College 36 South…

Monday, Nov. 22

EAST

Buffalo 88, Syracuse 79

George Washington 54, Quinnipiac 50

Holy Cross 79, Connecticut College 36

South Carolina 73, UConn 57

Villanova 66, Penn 63

SOUTH

Appalachian St. 81, Winston-Salem State 49

E. Kentucky 120, Union (KY) 53

Elon 76, NC A&T 66

Florida 76, SC-Upstate 54

Furman 63, Erskine 27

Georgia Southern 100, San Diego Christian 60

Georgia St. 62, Alabama A&M 61

Louisiana Tech 77, Nicholls 48

Louisiana-Monroe 70, Centenary College of Louisiana 36

Middle Tennessee 65, Tennessee Tech 47

Mississippi St. 94, Bethune-Cookman 53

South Florida 71, Oregon 62

MIDWEST

Arkansas St. 73, SE Missouri 65

Chicago St. 71, Wisconsin 63, OT

E. Illinois 79, Oakland City 60

Michigan 69, Oakland 58

N. Illinois 80, Bradley 59

Oklahoma 88, Minnesota 69

Purdue 70, Marshall 60

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas 65, SMU 58

Texas A&M-CC 81, Pacific 61

Texas Tech 83, Texas State 57

FAR WEST

Colorado 81, Samford 48

S. Utah 120, SAGU American Indian College 59

San Diego St. 55, UAB 51

Wyoming 71, Chadron State 48

___

