GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 14 13 1 0 0 26 56 28 Quad City 15 11 2 1 1 24 57 31 Knoxville 14 11 2 0 1 23 53 25 Fayetteville 14 10 4 0 0 20 48 34 Evansville 15 9 6 0 0 18 39 35 Pensacola 12 6 4 2 0 14 39 37 Peoria 10 5 3 0 2 12 23 17 Roanoke 11 4 4 1 2 11 31 31 Birmingham 15 2 9 4 0 8 36 65 Vermilion County 12 1 10 1 0 3 18 56 Macon 14 1 12 0 1 3 22 63

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Macon 3, Evansville 2

Quad City 5, Vermilion County 1

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

