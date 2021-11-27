HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Holiday shopping trends | Is it time to buy a computer? | Your Small Business Saturday shopping guide | Holiday shopping returns to area malls
Home » Sports » Rangers F Artemi Panarin…

Rangers F Artemi Panarin fined $5,000 for throwing glove

The Associated Press

November 27, 2021, 11:13 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Rangers forward Artemi Panarin has been fined $5,000 for throwing one of his gloves at Boston Bruins winger Brad Marchand.

The NHL announced the punishment on Saturday. The fine is the maximum allowed under the league’s collective bargaining agreement with the players’ union.

Panarin and Marchand were standing in front of their respective benches when the glove-throwing episode occurred during the third period of New York’s 5-2 victory at Boston on Friday. Panarin was assessed a misconduct penalty.

Panarin had a goal and an assist in the win against the Bruins. He has five goals and 16 assists in 20 games this season.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Navy turns heads by giving Huntington Ingalls a pass on COVID mandate

Federal appeals court upholds USPS regulator's decision to allow higher mail rates

Biden's DEIA strategy seeks to better understand federal employees' challenges

Pentagon considers incentives to get companies to CMMC 2.0 early

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up