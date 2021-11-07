CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC’s biggest COVID-19 challenges? | Pfizer's COVID-19 pill study | Vaccine clinics coming in Prince George's | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » Sports » PGA Tour Champions TimberTech…

PGA Tour Champions TimberTech Championship Scores

The Associated Press

November 7, 2021, 5:42 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Sunday
At Broken Sound Golf – Old Cours
Boca Raton, Fla.
Yardage: 6,807; Par: 72
Purse: $2 Million
Final Round

Steven Alker (610000), $305,000 68-63-68_199

Miguel Angel Jiménez (324800), $162,400 68-67-66_201

Jim Furyk (324800), $162,400 66-64-71_201

Ernie Els (214000), $107,000 67-66-71_204

Tim Petrovic (214000), $107,000 69-61-74_204

K.J. Choi (158000), $79,000 68-70-67_205

Kirk Triplett (158000), $79,000 69-66-70_205

Brandt Jobe (114667), $57,333 69-70-67_206

Scott Dunlap (114667), $57,333 68-67-71_206

Woody Austin (114667), $57,333 66-71-69_206

Ken Tanigawa (96000), $48,000 72-68-68_208

Bernhard Langer (96000), $48,000 70-69-69_208

Vijay Singh (96000), $48,000 69-69-70_208

Paul Broadhurst (84000), $42,000 68-71-70_209

Tim Herron (84000), $42,000 68-69-72_209

Ken Duke (84000), $42,000 69-68-72_209

Kenny Perry (70667), $35,333 68-73-69_210

Paul Goydos (70667), $35,333 70-69-71_210

Billy Mayfair (70667), $35,333 68-70-72_210

Shane Bertsch (52000), $26,000 69-72-70_211

Jeff Maggert (52000), $26,000 68-68-75_211

Rod Pampling (46000), $23,000 71-70-71_212

Brett Quigley (43000), $21,500 67-76-70_213

Wes Short, Jr. (43000), $21,500 72-68-73_213

Marco Dawson (39000), $19,500 71-71-72_214

Retief Goosen (39000), $19,500 70-70-74_214

Mike Weir (34800), $17,400 78-72-65_215

Steve Flesch (34800), $17,400 72-70-73_215

Gene Sauers (34800), $17,400 71-71-73_215

Dicky Pride (28880), $14,440 73-72-71_216

Cameron Beckman (28880), $14,440 71-71-74_216

Stephen Ames (28880), $14,440 70-72-74_216

Doug Barron (28880), $14,440 71-70-75_216

Scott Parel (28880), $14,440 72-69-75_216

Billy Andrade (25200), $12,600 71-71-75_217

Stephen Leaney (22500), $11,250 76-68-74_218

Colin Montgomerie (22500), $11,250 74-69-75_218

Lee Janzen (22500), $11,250 72-70-76_218

Glen Day (22500), $11,250 70-72-76_218

Tom Lehman (20400), $10,200 76-71-72_219

Rocco Mediate (19200), $9,600 73-72-76_221

Bob Estes (19200), $9,600 75-68-78_221

Alex Cejka (18000), $9,000 75-77-70_222

Jerry Kelly (17200), $8,600 79-68-76_223

Darren Clarke (16400), $8,200 79-74-75_228

Tom Byrum (15600), $7,800 75-79-75_229

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Nominee to be VA’s new CIO would inherit new cyber strategy

Contractors get new January deadline to comply with federal vaccine mandate

OMB's Miller says engagement with agencies, employees are driving decisions

Latest OPM hiring policy targets recent college graduates

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up