PGA Tour Champions TimberTech Championship Scores

Sunday At Broken Sound Golf – Old Cours Boca Raton, Fla. Yardage: 6,807; Par: 72 Purse: $2 Million Final Round

Steven Alker (610000), $305,000 68-63-68_199

Miguel Angel Jiménez (324800), $162,400 68-67-66_201

Jim Furyk (324800), $162,400 66-64-71_201

Ernie Els (214000), $107,000 67-66-71_204

Tim Petrovic (214000), $107,000 69-61-74_204

K.J. Choi (158000), $79,000 68-70-67_205

Kirk Triplett (158000), $79,000 69-66-70_205

Brandt Jobe (114667), $57,333 69-70-67_206

Scott Dunlap (114667), $57,333 68-67-71_206

Woody Austin (114667), $57,333 66-71-69_206

Ken Tanigawa (96000), $48,000 72-68-68_208

Bernhard Langer (96000), $48,000 70-69-69_208

Vijay Singh (96000), $48,000 69-69-70_208

Paul Broadhurst (84000), $42,000 68-71-70_209

Tim Herron (84000), $42,000 68-69-72_209

Ken Duke (84000), $42,000 69-68-72_209

Kenny Perry (70667), $35,333 68-73-69_210

Paul Goydos (70667), $35,333 70-69-71_210

Billy Mayfair (70667), $35,333 68-70-72_210

Shane Bertsch (52000), $26,000 69-72-70_211

Jeff Maggert (52000), $26,000 68-68-75_211

Rod Pampling (46000), $23,000 71-70-71_212

Brett Quigley (43000), $21,500 67-76-70_213

Wes Short, Jr. (43000), $21,500 72-68-73_213

Marco Dawson (39000), $19,500 71-71-72_214

Retief Goosen (39000), $19,500 70-70-74_214

Mike Weir (34800), $17,400 78-72-65_215

Steve Flesch (34800), $17,400 72-70-73_215

Gene Sauers (34800), $17,400 71-71-73_215

Dicky Pride (28880), $14,440 73-72-71_216

Cameron Beckman (28880), $14,440 71-71-74_216

Stephen Ames (28880), $14,440 70-72-74_216

Doug Barron (28880), $14,440 71-70-75_216

Scott Parel (28880), $14,440 72-69-75_216

Billy Andrade (25200), $12,600 71-71-75_217

Stephen Leaney (22500), $11,250 76-68-74_218

Colin Montgomerie (22500), $11,250 74-69-75_218

Lee Janzen (22500), $11,250 72-70-76_218

Glen Day (22500), $11,250 70-72-76_218

Tom Lehman (20400), $10,200 76-71-72_219

Rocco Mediate (19200), $9,600 73-72-76_221

Bob Estes (19200), $9,600 75-68-78_221

Alex Cejka (18000), $9,000 75-77-70_222

Jerry Kelly (17200), $8,600 79-68-76_223

Darren Clarke (16400), $8,200 79-74-75_228

Tom Byrum (15600), $7,800 75-79-75_229

