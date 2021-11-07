PGA Tour Champions TimberTech Championship Scores

|Sunday
|At Broken Sound Golf – Old Cours
|Boca Raton, Fla.
|Yardage: 6,807; Par: 72
|Purse: $2 Million
|Final Round
Steven Alker (610000), $305,000 68-63-68_199
Miguel Angel Jiménez (324800), $162,400 68-67-66_201
Jim Furyk (324800), $162,400 66-64-71_201
Ernie Els (214000), $107,000 67-66-71_204
Tim Petrovic (214000), $107,000 69-61-74_204
K.J. Choi (158000), $79,000 68-70-67_205
Kirk Triplett (158000), $79,000 69-66-70_205
Brandt Jobe (114667), $57,333 69-70-67_206
Scott Dunlap (114667), $57,333 68-67-71_206
Woody Austin (114667), $57,333 66-71-69_206
Ken Tanigawa (96000), $48,000 72-68-68_208
Bernhard Langer (96000), $48,000 70-69-69_208
Vijay Singh (96000), $48,000 69-69-70_208
Paul Broadhurst (84000), $42,000 68-71-70_209
Tim Herron (84000), $42,000 68-69-72_209
Ken Duke (84000), $42,000 69-68-72_209
Kenny Perry (70667), $35,333 68-73-69_210
Paul Goydos (70667), $35,333 70-69-71_210
Billy Mayfair (70667), $35,333 68-70-72_210
Shane Bertsch (52000), $26,000 69-72-70_211
Jeff Maggert (52000), $26,000 68-68-75_211
Rod Pampling (46000), $23,000 71-70-71_212
Brett Quigley (43000), $21,500 67-76-70_213
Wes Short, Jr. (43000), $21,500 72-68-73_213
Marco Dawson (39000), $19,500 71-71-72_214
Retief Goosen (39000), $19,500 70-70-74_214
Mike Weir (34800), $17,400 78-72-65_215
Steve Flesch (34800), $17,400 72-70-73_215
Gene Sauers (34800), $17,400 71-71-73_215
Dicky Pride (28880), $14,440 73-72-71_216
Cameron Beckman (28880), $14,440 71-71-74_216
Stephen Ames (28880), $14,440 70-72-74_216
Doug Barron (28880), $14,440 71-70-75_216
Scott Parel (28880), $14,440 72-69-75_216
Billy Andrade (25200), $12,600 71-71-75_217
Stephen Leaney (22500), $11,250 76-68-74_218
Colin Montgomerie (22500), $11,250 74-69-75_218
Lee Janzen (22500), $11,250 72-70-76_218
Glen Day (22500), $11,250 70-72-76_218
Tom Lehman (20400), $10,200 76-71-72_219
Rocco Mediate (19200), $9,600 73-72-76_221
Bob Estes (19200), $9,600 75-68-78_221
Alex Cejka (18000), $9,000 75-77-70_222
Jerry Kelly (17200), $8,600 79-68-76_223
Darren Clarke (16400), $8,200 79-74-75_228
Tom Byrum (15600), $7,800 75-79-75_229
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.