PGA Tour Champions Charles Schwab Cup Championship Par Scores

The Associated Press

November 14, 2021, 7:41 PM

Sundday
At Phoenix Country Club
Phoenix, Ariz.
Yardage: 6,853; Par: 71
Purse: $2.5 Million
Final Round

Phil Mickelson (880000), $440,000 65-67-68-65_265  -19

Steven Alker (500000), $250,000 66-65-68-67_266  -18

Darren Clarke (385000), $192,500 68-67-68-64_267  -17

David Toms (385000), $192,500 66-71-65-65_267  -17

Brandt Jobe (276250), $138,125 66-68-68-66_268  -16

Jim Furyk (276250), $138,125 65-67-65-71_268  -16

Paul Goydos (150000), $75,000 70-68-68-63_269  -15

Miguel Angel Jiménez (150000), $75,000 70-66-69-64_269  -15

Steve Flesch (150000), $75,000 69-68-67-65_269  -15

Brett Quigley (150000), $75,000 67-67-69-66_269  -15

Stephen Ames (150000), $75,000 67-67-65-70_269  -15

Kirk Triplett (150000), $75,000 65-64-69-71_269  -15

Doug Barron (107500), $53,750 68-70-68-65_271  -13

Vijay Singh (107500), $53,750 69-65-69-68_271  -13

Fred Couples (107500), $53,750 66-69-68-68_271  -13

Scott Parel (107500), $53,750 67-68-66-70_271  -13

Bernhard Langer (95000), $47,500 68-72-63-69_272  -12

Ernie Els (85000), $42,500 68-73-67-65_273  -11

Alex Cejka (85000), $42,500 71-67-68-67_273  -11

Retief Goosen (58750), $29,375 70-68-70-66_274  -10

Woody Austin (58750), $29,375 71-66-69-68_274  -10

Wes Short, Jr. (58750), $29,375 67-70-69-68_274  -10

Kenny Perry (58750), $29,375 68-70-67-69_274  -10

Kevin Sutherland (45000), $22,500 72-67-68-68_275   -9

Jerry Kelly (45000), $22,500 67-67-70-71_275   -9

K.J. Choi (45000), $22,500 66-67-71-71_275   -9

Paul Broadhurst (37917), $18,958 69-68-71-68_276   -8

Rod Pampling (37917), $18,958 69-73-66-68_276   -8

Glen Day (37917), $18,958 70-68-69-69_276   -8

Dicky Pride (35000), $17,500 67-69-74-67_277   -7

Colin Montgomerie (33750), $16,875 69-70-69-71_279   -5

Tim Petrovic (31875), $15,938 72-73-67-70_282   -2

Mike Weir (31875), $15,938 68-70-70-74_282   -2

Gene Sauers (30000), $15,000 69-74-70-70_283   -1

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

